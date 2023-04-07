SRJC and SSU highlight Native American voices in ongoing speaker series

At Sonoma State University this month, the public is invited to gain a better understanding of Native American traditions, history and current concerns during two days of events at the Rohnert Park campus and in Santa Rosa.

This is the third year SSU has highlighted Native American culture and voices with their springtime event series, and this year they’re joined by Santa Rosa Junior College.

On Thursday, the Native Fest will take place near the SSU Student Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a demonstration of ancient food preparation methods, plus music, dancers, art and more.

Then on April 27, Ron W. Goode, tribal chairman of the North Fork Mono Tribe, will give a talk at the Native American Center at SRJC (1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa) at 9 a.m. Goode, as the tribe’s chairman, represents the tribe in numerous environmental restoration projects in and around the Sierra National Forest.

At 1 p.m., back on SSU’s campus, Goode will present “Good Fire,” a short documentary on burning traditions, by Erica Tom, former director of Native American studies at SSU who organized the April events. Tom is now an ethnic literature specialist in the English department at SRJC. The screening takes place at SSU’s Salazar Hall 2024, Sequoia Way, Rohnert Park.

“Cultural burning expects the return of rejuvenated resources,” Tom explains in the documentary. Her inspiration for making the film stemmed from the paradox between our local wildfires in 2017 and the trauma that they’ve caused, and the positive outcomes of the tribal tradition of cultural burning.

“To Chairman Goode, fire is a friend,” Tom says in her documentary. She explains the importance of fire to Goode’s tribe and culture and how it’s tied to ancient tribal traditions.

For the spring series of events, Tom credited Janet Hess, the former acting chair of Native American Studies at SSU. Hess worked to earn grants for the series from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Association for Tribal Archives, Libraries & Museums, Tom said. “She has brought important voice(s) fighting for Native issues to campus. ... Her commitment, energy and focus on these efforts is a gift,” Tom said.

“I think there’s a spiritual component to Native American studies, even for non-Native individuals; it’s their land, their voices are missing, and we want to promote and restore within an academic setting those Native voices that are so often excluded,” Hess said. “For me, it’s about the land, the environment, good health, spiritual awareness. I’m not Native, but doing this work has brought a kind of community and collaboration. I’ve seen students wake up and become aware and really listen, inspired by these speakers.”

Interested members of the public can reach out to Janet Hess at janet.hess@sonoma.edu.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.