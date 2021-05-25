Subscribe

St. Francis Winery chef shares his favorite recipes for the grill

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2021, 4:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sip wines amid the vines

What: Tour de St. Francis, a new Trolley Vineyard Tour & Tasting, will take guests through the heart of the Wild Oak Estate Vineyard at St. Francis Winery aboard a fully sustainable, pedal-powered tasting trolley. The roving wine tasting includes information about the winery’s history, sustainable viticulture and production practices. The tour lasts 90 minutes and joins the winery’s other tasting programs: Tasting Flights, Estate Pairings and a Wine & Food Pairing of five courses prepared by Executive Chef Peter Janiak.

When: Tour de St. Francis runs 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Friday, May 28.

Where: St. Francis Winery, 100 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa

Cost: $50 per person

Reservations: stfranciswinery.com​

With Memorial Day weekend opening the gates to summer, it’s time to get out of the house, visit a favorite winery and return home to grill up a simple feast to serve with a bottle of wine.

In the spirit of enjoying food together, Peter Janiak, executive chef at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, has shared a few of his favorite recipes for grilled dishes that would appeal to vegetarians, carnivores and pescatarians, including a risotto made with grilled eggplant.

For the risotto, Janiak smokes whole eggplants on the grill, then scoops out the silky puree and folds it into a risotto, which acquires a smoky flavor and rich texture from the Mediterranean vegetable that originated in Asia and India.

“It was a hit with the family,” he said of his reinvented risotto. “I just put the eggplant off to the side, poke a couple of holes into it with a fork and let it go until it’s soft. Then I wrap it in foil once it comes off, and it traps the juices in there.”

The risotto also gets extra richness and tang from his finishing touches: a chunk of creamy burrata and a sprinkling of cherry tomatoes.

For a Middle Eastern twist, Janiak shared his tahini yogurt sauce that he uses to finish marinated meat he sears on the grill, like lamb and steak.

Finally, for a healthy seafood recipe, Janiak set the hook with a south-of-the-border dish of Grilled Albacore Tuna with Charred Corn, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro and Lime.

“Albacore season is coming up, and it’s so steaky and oily, so it’s very forgiving,” he said of the fish caught off the California coast from June through December. “It’s one of my favorites. It’s great on the grill and a ‘best choice’ seafood (from Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch) that ties back into St. Francis’ commitment to sustainability.”

Opening and closing

Before taking over the kitchen at St. Francis, Janiak spent nine years as executive chef at Seghesio Family Winery in Healdsburg. That historic winery is renowned for its old-vine zins, which the chef often paired with grilled ribs slathered with zinfandel barbecue sauce at wine events. While working there, he was promoted to culinary director at Crimson Wine Group, Seghesio’s parent company.

The seasoned chef was supposed to start work at St. Francis Winery back on April 1, 2020, just as the pandemic was gaining strength. But his first year has been no joke.

“We opened in June (2020) and closed for three weeks for the Glass fire (in September),” he said. “Then we closed Dec. 10 and reopened the last week in January. ... I have not been fortunate enough to have a normal year yet.”

In the spring of 2020, while waiting for the winery to reopen, Janiak took home cases of St. Francis wine and started tasting them. He started writing recipes for the winery, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The winery recently built an outdoor portico outside the dining room, so with the help of rental tents and heaters, Janiak was able to continue serving the winery’s nationally acclaimed, five-course Wine and Food Pairing menu when the winery was open.

“We’ve had that space since we were allowed to open in June, and we’ve kept it (the Wine and Food Pairing) there,” he said. “You look out at the mountain.”

That multicourse tasting has grown so popular that it is now booked out about six weeks in advance.

“For high season, that’s common,” Janiak said. “We’ve added a few more tables outside, after we got rid of the tents ... and now that we’re more open, we’re reservation-only.”

To keep the menu fresh, the chef changes out a course in the Wine and Food Pairing every few weeks, gradually rolling out new dishes to staff and guests.

“Every two months, it is a brand-new menu,” he said. “So there are six menus a year.”

Starting this weekend, there will be another tasting option as well.

The Mission-style winery located along Highway 12 at Pythian Road is launching an eco-friendly tour and wine tasting aboard the pedal-powered Tasting Trolley, which takes guests through the estate vineyards and the 2-acre organic gardens. The tour starts and ends at the tasting room and is available twice a day, Fridays through Sundays.

Janiak is able to showcase the estate’s garden produce in the winery’s Estate Pairing program, a casual tasting that pairs four wines with four appetizer bites.

“It’s not vegetarian, but we really want to highlight all the estate-grown produce and what we’re doing here,” he said. “Right now, everyone gets their own plate.”

This summer, Janiak hopes to develop the Estate Pairing into a shared tapas-style tasting, once COVID-19 restrictions are well behind us.

Sip wines amid the vines

What: Tour de St. Francis, a new Trolley Vineyard Tour & Tasting, will take guests through the heart of the Wild Oak Estate Vineyard at St. Francis Winery aboard a fully sustainable, pedal-powered tasting trolley. The roving wine tasting includes information about the winery’s history, sustainable viticulture and production practices. The tour lasts 90 minutes and joins the winery’s other tasting programs: Tasting Flights, Estate Pairings and a Wine & Food Pairing of five courses prepared by Executive Chef Peter Janiak.

When: Tour de St. Francis runs 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Friday, May 28.

Where: St. Francis Winery, 100 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa

Cost: $50 per person

Reservations: stfranciswinery.com​

“We want that to be family-style, shared food — still pairing-based — but just a little more casual,” he said. “As the county opens up more, it’s what we want to promote: ‘Let’s get back to the same table again.’”

Meanwhile, the winery still offers a Tasting Flight that takes place at seated and standing tables outside and inside the winery to ensure social distancing. Along with the Estate Pairing, these tend to be booked out on weekends for a week or two in advance. Weekday appointments can often be made the day of, but not always.

But if arriving without a reservation for any of the tastings, you still can buy a glass of wine and walk the grounds and the vineyards.

50 years of fine wines

The winery’s founder Joe Martin established St. Francis Vineyard in 1971, planting 22 acres of chardonnay and the first merlot (60 acres) in the Sonoma Valley. After achieving success as a grower, Martin opened his own winery in 1979 with his business partner Lloyd Canton. The winery’s first winemaker, Tom Mackey, joined St. Francis in 1983, where he earned a reputation for appreciating and making intense wines — mostly reds — produced from ancient vines. He retired from the “House of Big Reds,” as the winery has been known, in 2011.

The winery partnered with the Kopf family of New York in 1988, and over the years, it has purchased and developed new vineyards and expanded its wine portfolio.

The winery now farms more than 380 acres of certified-sustainable estate vineyards in Sonoma Valley and Russian River Valley while maintaining long-term relationships with top Sonoma County grape growers.

Throughout 2021, the winery will be opening the next chapter of its story with the unveiling of new wine-inspired experiences, commemorative wine offerings and celebratory gatherings. Some of these include:

  • 50th Anniversary Wine Tasting Flights take guests on a journey through the winery’s 50-year legacy of viticulture and winemaking.
  • A new Member Parlor and Member Terrace will open for club members, with exclusive tasting experiences and future club events.
  • There will be cellar-worthy commemorative bottles and a first-of-its-kind St. Francis sparkling wine to uncork as well. Winemaker Chris Louton used his diverse winemaking background to craft a limited-production vintage blanc de noir to celebrate the winery’s golden anniversary.

“The smoky eggplant risotto is a great pairing with sangiovese. The bright acids cut the richness, and the expressive fruit balances the smoke,” Janiak said. “The eggplant can be prepped ahead of time while grilling another meal, too, which can speed things up when entertaining or cooking for the family.”

Smoky Eggplant Risotto with Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes and Sunflower Shoots

Makes 6 servings

1 large eggplant, rubbed with 1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground caraway

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 balls of burrata

1 cup yellow onions, chopped fine

2 cups carnaroli rice

¾ cup dry white wine

7 cups hot vegetable stock

Sunflower shoots, for garnish, optional

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Grill whole eggplant for approximately 20 minutes, turning every 4 to 5 minutes or until skin is charred and begins to shrink down in size by about half and cracks to release steam.

Remove from grill and let rest for 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Split eggplant in half, scoop out flesh and puree in blender with coriander and caraway. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and toss in a bowl with parsley, 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch of salt. Set aside, at room temperature.

Divide each burrata ball into three pieces and let rest on kitchen towel to dry.

Heat pan over low heat and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add onions and sweat slowly. You want the onion soft, translucent and without color. Heat your stock while onion is sweating.

Add rice and continue to stir. You do not want any color on the rice. Deglaze the pan with white wine and stir until all is absorbed.

Begin to add the heated vegetable stock, ½ cup at a time. Do not add more until what is in there has been absorbed. Stir constantly after you add the liquid to develop the desired texture. It is important to wipe the sides and bottom of the pot clean with the wooden spoon while you stir to prevent scorching. When all the liquid is gone, the rice should be cooked.

Once cooked, fold in eggplant puree, reserving 6 tablespoons for garnish. Adjust seasoning to your taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Portion risotto into six bowls, making a tiny well on top of rice by pushing down with a spoon. Place reserved smoky eggplant puree in the well and garnish with a piece of burrata, cherry tomatoes, the last tablespoon of olive oil and sunflower shoots.

“This fun dish comes together quickly and is perfect for Memorial Day entertaining and a big, bold Sonoma County zinfandel, such as the St. Francis Montecillo Vineyard Zinfandel,” Janiak said. “If you want, you can make this sauce in bigger batches, as there are all kinds of uses for it. It’s great with most things toasted or grilled.”

Crushed Aleppo peppers are available at the Savory Spice shops in Santa Rosa and Sonoma or their online store (bit.ly/3efesl5). The chiles, named after the city in northern Syria famous for its chiles, are sun-dried, deseeded and crushed.

Lemon and Fennel Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Tahini Yogurt Sauce

Makes 6 servings

For kebabs:

2 pounds leg of lamb, cut into 1½-inch cubes

2 bell peppers, cut into 1½-inch pieces

1 red onion, cut in half, then each half quartered

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt, to taste

For lamb marinade:

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon toasted ground fennel seed

1½ teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 sprigs oregano

For sauce:

1½ cups whole-milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup tahini

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon crushed Aleppo pepper

½ cup water

Salt, to taste

Make the lamb marinade by mixing all the marinade ingredients. Place in container or Ziploc bag with cubed lamb and marinate for at least 4 hours and no longer than 8.

While lamb is marinating, prepare the tahini yogurt sauce. Mix all sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until evenly incorporated. Season to taste with salt.

Light the grill and bring to medium-high heat. Remove lamb cubes from marinade and skewer with peppers and onions. Grill for about 6 to 8 minutes (for medium-rare) per side, turning every 2 minutes to char all sides. Allow to rest, sprinkle with chopped parsley, garnish with tahini yogurt sauce and serve with a side of rice or orzo.

“This dish screams rosé,” Janiak said. “The albacore has the weight to hold up to the rosé, and the rosé has the acid to cut the richness of the fish. The sweet and bright salsa brings it all together. Coincidentally, our 2020 rosé is being released on Thursday, May 27, just in time for Memorial weekend.”

Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro and Lime

Makes 6 servings

6 5-ounce pieces albacore tuna

2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil

4 ears shucked corn

¼ cup pickled Fresno chiles (see recipe below)

½ cup scallions, cut into rings

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Zest of 1 lime

3 limes, split in half

1 tablespoon olive oil

Light grill and bring to medium-high heat. When hot, place corn cobs on grill and char on all sides. When charred and still hot, place corn cobs in bowl or dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and scrape kernels off cob with a knife and keep warm.

Salt and pepper albacore steaks to your liking and coat with grapeseed or canola oil. Grill approximately 2 to 2½ minutes per side on hot grill for rare center. Grill cut limes at this time, too. Allow to rest for 5 minutes

While the steaks are resting, mix corn, scallions, chiles, cilantro, olive oil and lime zest and season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange albacore steaks on a platter and garnish with corn salsa and grilled limes.

Pickled Chiles

Makes about ¼ cup

¼ cup Fresno chile slivers

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sugar

Pinch of salt

2-3 thin slices ginger

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to boil and turn off heat. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain off liquid and ginger; reserve chiles.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette