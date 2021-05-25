St. Francis Winery chef shares his favorite recipes for the grill

When: Tour de St. Francis runs 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Friday, May 28.

What: Tour de St. Francis, a new Trolley Vineyard Tour & Tasting, will take guests through the heart of the Wild Oak Estate Vineyard at St. Francis Winery aboard a fully sustainable, pedal-powered tasting trolley. The roving wine tasting includes information about the winery’s history, sustainable viticulture and production practices. The tour lasts 90 minutes and joins the winery’s other tasting programs: Tasting Flights, Estate Pairings and a Wine & Food Pairing of five courses prepared by Executive Chef Peter Janiak.

With Memorial Day weekend opening the gates to summer, it’s time to get out of the house, visit a favorite winery and return home to grill up a simple feast to serve with a bottle of wine.

In the spirit of enjoying food together, Peter Janiak, executive chef at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, has shared a few of his favorite recipes for grilled dishes that would appeal to vegetarians, carnivores and pescatarians, including a risotto made with grilled eggplant.

For the risotto, Janiak smokes whole eggplants on the grill, then scoops out the silky puree and folds it into a risotto, which acquires a smoky flavor and rich texture from the Mediterranean vegetable that originated in Asia and India.

“It was a hit with the family,” he said of his reinvented risotto. “I just put the eggplant off to the side, poke a couple of holes into it with a fork and let it go until it’s soft. Then I wrap it in foil once it comes off, and it traps the juices in there.”

The risotto also gets extra richness and tang from his finishing touches: a chunk of creamy burrata and a sprinkling of cherry tomatoes.

For a Middle Eastern twist, Janiak shared his tahini yogurt sauce that he uses to finish marinated meat he sears on the grill, like lamb and steak.

Finally, for a healthy seafood recipe, Janiak set the hook with a south-of-the-border dish of Grilled Albacore Tuna with Charred Corn, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro and Lime.

“Albacore season is coming up, and it’s so steaky and oily, so it’s very forgiving,” he said of the fish caught off the California coast from June through December. “It’s one of my favorites. It’s great on the grill and a ‘best choice’ seafood (from Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch) that ties back into St. Francis’ commitment to sustainability.”

Opening and closing

Before taking over the kitchen at St. Francis, Janiak spent nine years as executive chef at Seghesio Family Winery in Healdsburg. That historic winery is renowned for its old-vine zins, which the chef often paired with grilled ribs slathered with zinfandel barbecue sauce at wine events. While working there, he was promoted to culinary director at Crimson Wine Group, Seghesio’s parent company.

The seasoned chef was supposed to start work at St. Francis Winery back on April 1, 2020, just as the pandemic was gaining strength. But his first year has been no joke.

“We opened in June (2020) and closed for three weeks for the Glass fire (in September),” he said. “Then we closed Dec. 10 and reopened the last week in January. ... I have not been fortunate enough to have a normal year yet.”

In the spring of 2020, while waiting for the winery to reopen, Janiak took home cases of St. Francis wine and started tasting them. He started writing recipes for the winery, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The winery recently built an outdoor portico outside the dining room, so with the help of rental tents and heaters, Janiak was able to continue serving the winery’s nationally acclaimed, five-course Wine and Food Pairing menu when the winery was open.

“We’ve had that space since we were allowed to open in June, and we’ve kept it (the Wine and Food Pairing) there,” he said. “You look out at the mountain.”

That multicourse tasting has grown so popular that it is now booked out about six weeks in advance.

“For high season, that’s common,” Janiak said. “We’ve added a few more tables outside, after we got rid of the tents ... and now that we’re more open, we’re reservation-only.”

To keep the menu fresh, the chef changes out a course in the Wine and Food Pairing every few weeks, gradually rolling out new dishes to staff and guests.

“Every two months, it is a brand-new menu,” he said. “So there are six menus a year.”

Starting this weekend, there will be another tasting option as well.

The Mission-style winery located along Highway 12 at Pythian Road is launching an eco-friendly tour and wine tasting aboard the pedal-powered Tasting Trolley, which takes guests through the estate vineyards and the 2-acre organic gardens. The tour starts and ends at the tasting room and is available twice a day, Fridays through Sundays.

Janiak is able to showcase the estate’s garden produce in the winery’s Estate Pairing program, a casual tasting that pairs four wines with four appetizer bites.

“It’s not vegetarian, but we really want to highlight all the estate-grown produce and what we’re doing here,” he said. “Right now, everyone gets their own plate.”

This summer, Janiak hopes to develop the Estate Pairing into a shared tapas-style tasting, once COVID-19 restrictions are well behind us.