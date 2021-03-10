St. Patrick’s High Tea among upcoming food events in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL

St. Patrick’s High Tea from Muir’s Tea Room

Muir’s Tea Room and Cafe is offering a High Tea to go in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, available to pick up on select dates from March 7 to 27.

The plant-based tea comes in a gift box with a Claddagh char and includes a choice of a tea blend, savories such as a Corned Tomato and Pickled Cabbage Tea Sandwich on Dill Rye and a Traditional Cucumber Finger Sandwich. There are also scones and desserts such as an Irish Soda Bread Roll with “cream” and a bottle of preserves, Four Layer Guinness Cake and an Irish Cream Shortbread Sandwich.

The Cost is $35. To choose your pick-up date and order, go to muirstearoom.com and click on Online Ordering.

BOONVILLE

Pennyroyal Farm open for wine, cheese tastings

Pennyroyal Farm has opened its outdoor patio for Farm Table tastings as well as the Taste of Place: Wine and Cheese Tastings.

The tastings are available Thursday through Monday on the outdoor patio or under the covered tent. Reservations are required and limited to groups of six or fewer. To reserve: pennyroyalfarm.com

Meanwhile, the cheese production has commenced with Laychee, the first cheese of the season. Pennyroyal Farm is located at 14930 Hwy. 128.

COTATI

Park Avenue launches Dine & Donate this month

The team at Park Avenue Catering is keeping its employees busy while helping local nonprofit partners this month by launching a Dine and Donate program.

Through the program, the catering company will offer a three-course meal for two for $60, and the nonprofits receive $10 for each meal ordered. Pick up and delivery are both available.

The program launches March 11 with a dinner to benefit the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and continues March 13 with a dinner to benefit LifeWorks, an employee-assistance program that boosts mental and physical health.

It will continue on March 20 with a dinner to benefit Jack London State Historic Park.

To order online, go to parkavecater.com/dine-and-donate

CALIFORNIA

Artisan Cheese Festival goes virtual

The 2021 California Artisan Cheese Festival is going virtual this year with two events in March reminiscent of past festivals.

A Bubbles Brunch virtual Cooking Demo will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with La Crema Winery Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami, a cheese specialist.

Tickets are $50 and include a free ticket to the 2022 cheese festival. For tickets: artisancheesefest.com/tickets. Deadline is Friday, March 12.

A virtual Grand Tasting will be held at 5 p.m. March 26 and feature a cheese tasting kit delivered to your door with a sparkling wine pairing primer from Gloria Ferrer and a program led by cheese, food and farm experts.

Tasting kits are $150 and deadline is 5 p.m. March 15. Kits include 10 cheeses, crackers, chocolate, preserves and a ticket to the program. Wine pairings from Gloria Ferrer can be ordered at gloriaferrer.com/pages/gloria-ferrer-california-artisan-cheese-festival. Deadline is March 19.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56