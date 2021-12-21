Staffing shortage temporarily closes Mary’s Pizza Shack in downtown Santa Rosa

A critical lack of staff has temporarily shuttered the downtown location of Mary's Pizza Shack in Santa Rosa, according to owners. Door closed on Nov. 16, said CEO Vince Albano, with hopes of reopening in February of 2022. All 31-remaining staff members were offered employment at other Mary's Pizza Shacks.

"This is just what's happening right now, unfortunately. Everyone is struggling with labor. We have high standards for our staff and want great service at our restaurants, so we want to hire high caliber crew members and not disappoint our guests," said Albano, the grandson of founder Mary Fazio. Most of the employees at the downtown location, he said, did choose to stay with the company.

Ironically, Albano said business has never slowed as record numbers of diners opt for delivery and pick-up orders from their favorite restaurants.

"We are fortunate to have two other locations that are still open in Santa Rosa," he said, referring to Mary's Pizza Shack restaurants on Marlow Road and Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa. All other locations in Sonoma County remain open.

The news of restaurants struggles with staffing has become a frustrating refrain during the pandemic. Proximity to guests and other kitchen staff have made it an especially dangerous job in the last two years, especially when healthcare and other benefits are rare for the historically low-paid workers. Verbal abuse by unmasked or impatient diners have added to the mass exodus of hospitality workers nationwide.

In October, the owner of Windsor's Creperie Chez Solange, closed his doors after spending six months trying to run his restaurant single-handedly. No one, said Philippe Colasse, had even bothered to answer his repeated help-wanted ads.

Though unemployment is down in Sonoma County, a 2021 report by the County Economic Development Board found that 42% of businesses face hiring difficulties, and 78% had significant concerns about affordable housing and living costs for employees.

Albano said the downtown Santa Rosa closure was not related to any COVID cases at the restaurant and he was hopeful that the new year would bring more employees.

"Nobody has a crystal ball, but we hope it will get better," he said.