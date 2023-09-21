Mark and Terri Stark have often taken risks when choosing locations for their restaurants such as the popular Stark’s Steak & Seafood in Santa Rosa.

From opening their first Sonoma County restaurant, Willi’s Wine Bar, in an out-of-the-way location on Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa to choosing the once-crumbling Railroad Square complex where Stark’s Steak & Seafood now operates, the couple have proven their knack for seeing possibilities where others don’t.

Now they’re rolling the dice on a historic downtown Santa Rosa restaurant location that’s been closed since 2020, when Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven shuttered.

When the Starks announced that their eighth restaurant, a French bistro, would open at 535 Fourth St., some asked why they’d take a risk on what’s been a graveyard for many restaurants — especially after long construction projects downtown and the coronavirus pandemic have challenged restaurants in the area.

“We don’t see what other people see downtown. It’s time for a rebirth, with all the new housing and hotels,” Terri Stark said while sitting in the upstairs office of Augie’s French restaurant. The new restaurant is slated to open Oct. 12 after nine months of renovation.

As sconces and butterfly-themed wallpaper go up, along with a new zinc bar, refitted kitchen and mischievous details such as dog portraits near the back door, the couple is hopeful about the future of the restaurant and downtown Santa Rosa.

“This building is the reason we’re here. It just says ‘bistro’ to me. It was this building first and then the concept,” Terri Stark said.

The name for the new restaurant is a nod to Auguste Escoffier, the father of modern French cuisine. The Starks said they saw a need for a bistro downtown after the closure of chef Brian Anderson’s Bistro 29, just a few blocks away on Fifth Street, in 2020.

According to Mark Stark, Augie’s French will be the Starks’ last restaurant opening.

“Each opening takes two to three years off your life. Eight is enough,” he said. Stark Reality Restaurants operates Willi’s Wine Bar, Stark’s Steak & Seafood, Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar, Bravas, Grossman’s Noshery & Bar, Monti’s and Bird & The Bottle.

Augie’s is also a full-circle moment for the 64-year-old chef, who began his career in French fine dining in Washington, D.C.

“This menu is very familiar. I started with French and will end with French,” he said.

A preview of the opening menu includes bistro classics such as salad Lyonnaise, onion soup gratinee, beef cheek Bourguignon, steak frites, grilled boudin blanc with morel mushrooms and salmon paillard. Mark Stark said he’s very excited about a menu section devoted to escargot (snails), a French delicacy. Augie’s will also serve baguettes and breads made at nearby Grossman’s bakery. Chef Quincey Sanders, formerly of Portland’s Le Pigeon, will head the kitchen.

The Starks said they’re excited to see the renaissance that’s already begun in downtown Santa Rosa.

“We started walking around Santa Rosa, and every time we did, we found something new,” Mark Stark said. “We sat on the patio at (new Italian restaurant) L’Oro di Napoli and saw so many people we knew. We’re super excited to be downtown. And there’s plenty of parking.”

A limited number of soft-opening reservations are available by emailing info@augiestfrench.com.