Starstruck: Photographing the planetary conjunction

Amateur astronomers who dabble in photography, or photographers interested in the night sky, are enjoying the early evening hours this week as the planets Jupiter and Saturn slowly move closer, snuggling up for the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. That night they will be at their closest visual proximity in 800 years — and this time, we have digital photography.

Allen Barrett used an AVX-C8 with a Mallincam DS16c video astronomy camera for his star photos.

To see the phenomenon, look to the west or southwest sky after sunset, when it begins getting dark. The two planets will be low on the horizon and set around 7 p.m., so don’t wait too long.

Many of these photos are from docents of the Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, but the equipment used ranges from cell phones to star cameras. Basic advice: use a tripod, ramp up ISO to 1200-3200 (any higher is too grainy), keep aperture at most open setting (lowest number, like f2.8 or f 4), and experiment with the speed, from under a second to much longer for a landscape shot.

Do you have an image to share? Send it to christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.