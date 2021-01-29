Start planning your pleasure garden now

Aristophanes called it Cloud-cuckoo-land, the Germans call it Schlaraffenland and the English have their Never-Never Land. They’re all versions of a wonderland garden taken to extremes, where the roast chickens fly into your mouth and the fountains run with wine.

In the real world, in the 18th and 19th centuries, these fantasies translated to pleasure gardens, places where city dwellers would escape the daily grind of life. Vauxhall Gardens in London was one, with its attractions for the public of musical performances, garden paths lit at night where young lovers would meet and even fireworks and hot air balloon rides.

Of course, here in California we have one of the world’s finest examples of a wonderland garden, though it was created expressly for a private audience, not the public. William Randolph Hearst’s Castle in San Simeon on the Central Coast was gaudy, over-the-top and for all its excess, kind of tacky. The grounds included the world’s largest private zoo, where antelope, zebras, camels and kangaroos roamed. Hollywood celebrities were frequent guests. While Hearst was sleeping, teams of gardeners would work all night swapping out the petunia beds for some new color he wanted.

A real wonderland garden is, for us mere mortals, infinitely preferable to a fantasy one we can only dream about. And you don’t need the bank account of a mogul or even a professional landscaper to create a lush little haven for yourself.

February often brings a spring tease that can inspire. So take a moment before the real work begins to plan ahead, sketch it out, assemble your materials and decide on the plants you’ll need and want.

What might a modest pleasure garden for a home property look like?

At the heart, there must surely be a place for family and friends to gather to share food and drink. A picnic table with benches will do, set in a circular space tiled with flagstones. The soil between the stones can be planted with mother-of-thyme (Thymus serpyllum), Corsican mint (Mentha requienii), blue star creeper (Isotoma fluviatilis) and creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia). All these are ground covers that can take foot traffic, and the thyme and mint will scent the air when trod upon.

The table sits under an arbor. Upright posts set in concrete and two-by-fours set in joist hangers at the top make it sturdy enough to hold the weight of seedless grapes like Einset (available at Harmony Farm Supply in Sebastopol) and Canadice (available at raintreenursery.com). Einset’s star quality is its strawberry-like flavor, while Canadice tastes like spicy Delaware, the best-tasting of all the American grape varieties, only without the seeds. In September and October, you’ll just reach up and pick a cluster to nibble on while you’re relaxing at the table below.

Around the edge of this outdoor dining room, leave space for entering and exiting, and along the remaining perimeter, space fruiting shrubs like jostaberries. Jostaberry is a complex hybrid of black currants, North American coastal gooseberries and European gooseberries developed in Germany and released in the U.S. in 1977. Its big, black berries taste like gooseberries when underripe and develop more of the black currant flavor when fully ripe. The shrubs grow to 5 or 6 feet tall, are thornless and in deference to the German pronunciation of the letter J, are pronounced “yostaberry.” Alternate them with dwarf peaches and cherries.

Each of the semicircular planting areas will be about 24 feet along, with two 7-foot-wide openings for an entrance and an exit. If you space your dwarf trees and jostaberry bushes 6 feet apart, you’ll have four plants on each 24-foot side, surrounding your picnic table with four berry bushes and two each of the dwarf trees. Now that’s pleasure.

Some outdoor lighting along paths and into trees lends a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” quality to this little garden. And every wonderland garden should have some kind of water feature, even if it’s simply a fountain with a pump to recirculate the water. Also, don’t forget a squirrel-proof bird feeder so your garden is filled with birdsong and flight.

One last decorative touch might be a statue. A Japanese stone lantern, cornucopia or stone urn on a pedestal lend a classical look to a corner of the garden. It doesn’t need to be elaborate. In fact, modest is better than ostentatious. A small stone sleeping fox might be nice set among some hostas. Just type “stone statuary for sale” in your internet browser and you’ll find lots of companies with products to sell.

Speaking of hostas, they bring to mind the rule for designing a great garden for visual enjoyment: start with the foliage and use contrast. The big leaves of shade-loving hostas or sun-loving Fatsia japonica make a bigger statement when contrasted with small leaves, such as baby’s breath (Gypsophila paniculata) or Irish moss (Sagina subulata). Contrast leaf color, too: black mondo grass (Ophiopogon planiscapus ‘Nigrescens’) with chartreuse heuchera ‘Citronelle,’ for instance.

Speaking of color, don’t forget to create a bower. Some may call it a trysting place — in any case, it’s a secluded romantic rendezvous for lovers. This is a pleasure garden, after all. Make an entry arch of bent plastic rods and cover it with Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica). Surround the spot with roses. A particularly gorgeous rose with a heavenly scent is ‘Gruss an Coburg,’ available at Dave’s Garden (davesgarden.com). There’s a climbing sort of this rose that could join the honeysuckle on the entranceway.

Fragrance is all-important in the pleasure garden. Plant jasmine (Jasminum officinale or Jasminum sambac) to grow up freestanding poles, on a wall or on a trellis in the sun. Jasmine’s sensuous perfume is the essence of sexy romance. Start the year off right with several bushes of Daphne odora. The dark green-leaved species seems to have more fragrance than the variegated ‘Aureomarginata,’ but both pour out perfume in February.

Pots of gardenias emit heady scents all summer if you give them the conditions they like: moist, acidic, well-drained soil; morning sun and afternoon shade; good air circulation and rich compost fertilizer will satisfy them. Their scent is heady and unforgettable.

Queen Elizabeth I ordered her floors to be strewn with the fluffy flowers of meadowsweet (Filipendula ulmaria), so that her every step created a whiff of sweet scent. If there’s a sunny spot where you can keep the soil moist all summer, consider planting meadowsweet. When it produces panicles of little flowers, cut them for a vase inside the house or strew your bower with them à la the queen.

If for no other reason, your pleasure garden can be a place for you to decompress, center, meditate and replenish yourself. But there are plenty of other reasons.

