Question: With all the rain recently, everything in my garden, including the weeds, is thriving. What steps can I take to ensure it’s not a fire hazard in the fall when conditions are dry?

Answer: Yes, our winter storms improved drought conditions and also encouraged plant growth. A fire-resilient landscape is one that is well-maintained and includes plants that support your local ecology.

During a wildfire, embers fly around in the air and can land anywhere. A well-maintained landscape discourages landing embers from igniting combustible material and driving fire toward your home.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, reports that “If we have another summer punctuated by record heat — as we have had pretty much every year for the past decade at least somewhere in the West — then all that extra vegetation will dry out more or less completely. So by the end of the summer and into the fall, at the peak of the dry season, we will have a system full of extra vegetation that is just as dry as it was before the rains.”

Keeping Swain’s comments in mind, strive to protect your home from wildfire by making garden and landscape maintenance a top priority. Start planning now to accomplish the necessary tasks in a timely manner without feeling overwhelmed.

Late winter and early spring are a great time to start your landscape maintenance. On a nice day, spend 15 to 30 minutes inspecting your garden, take some notes and begin to develop your plan.

Start with the perimeter around your home and carefully inspect the first 5 feet from the house — the ember-resistant zone. Look for potential fuel sources or anything that can burn. Dry or dead vegetation, woodpiles, broom and jute or natural fiber door mats are all combustible. Is there roof or gutter litter that could be ignited by an ember?

Now, inspect your property beyond that 5 feet. Consider the size of the shrubs and trees on your property. Do they need to be pruned? Look for dead twigs and branches. Ask the following questions to shape your plan. Can you walk around each shrub or plant, or could fire easily jump from one plant to the next? Do you have shrubs under a tree with low-growing branches? Are there tree branches within 10 feet of your roof or chimney? If you live on a hillside, you may need to thin or prune plants on the slope.

As for those pesky weeds, we recommend hand-weeding your garden beds before weeds go to seed and spread. Now is a good time to mow grasses and weeds, while it’s still early in the season. Mow them to about 4 inches high before 10 a.m. and never on a hot or windy day.

We know all this can seem like an overwhelming task, so don’t get discouraged. Just take notes. Next, take some time to decide how you want to tackle the to-do list. Identify the quick and easy things you could cross off your list in just 30 to 60 minutes. You could do those all immediately, or take on one at a time each month.

Some things take more time and expense. You may need to replace mulch with pebbles or hardscape within 5 feet of your home. Or you might remove woody shrubs growing in that area, add compost and replace the shrubs with herbaceous low-growing plants.

Then set aside time for the larger tasks like heavy pruning, clearing and replacing old or overgrown shrubs. Be sure to prune trees with branches that are too close to your home, roof or chimney. Before trimming those branches, be aware of bird nesting season in your area and delay pruning until fledglings have left the nest.

If you live on or adjacent to a hillside, take care when removing vegetation that helps stabilize the hillside. If it’s vegetation native to California, it is likely providing habitat for a variety of bird and animal species and beneficial insects. If you can’t identify the plants on your hillside, take photos and ask for help from the Master Gardener help desk at the Sonoma County UC Cooperative Extension (707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu), or at your local nursery.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners offer free presentations on fire-resilient landscaping. Our website (sonomamg.ucanr.edu) provides in-depth information on planning and maintaining your landscape.

Consult the map of Sonoma County Evacuation Zones to become familiar with your evacuation routes. Your local fire officials can tell you about things you can do to protect your home, such as adding ember-proof vents and appropriate windows, siding and roofing materials.

As time goes on, you will find that garden maintenance becomes routine and probably less demanding. Try to commit to doing two to three things each month. Start today.

For more information, check out these resources:

Wildfire preparedness in the home landscape: bit.ly/3mek0TQ

Summer landscape maintenance in the defensible space: bit.ly/3ZPnFFp.

Sonoma County evacuation zones maps: bit.ly/43eH9pW.

Contributors to this week’s column were Fay Mark, Patricia Decker and Karen Felker. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.