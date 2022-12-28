Information: See information for all public hearings throughout California at osfm.fire.ca.gov

Residents in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties will have the opportunity to review the state’s proposed updates — the first in 15 years — to its wildfire risk map during a series of public meetings next month.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is seeking formal regulatory approval of its Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map for the first time since 2007 — and it shows an increase in fire hazard within the state, according to Cal Fire.

The new map shows updated hazards for areas more susceptible to fires, such as in unincorporated and rural areas of California, to help people prepare and prevent wildfires.

“Ensuring Californians know the wildfire hazard in their area is critical to ensuring we all take the appropriate steps to prepare for wildfires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, deputy director of community wildfire preparedness and mitigation, in a Dec. 14 press release.

Cal Fire will hold 57 hearings throughout the state — in areas where wildfires are frequent — for people to comment and ask questions about the map’s proposed updates.

In Sonoma County, a hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 inside the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chambers at 575 Administration Drive, Suite 102A, in Santa Rosa.

A hearing is also scheduled in at 10 a.m. Jan. 4 inside Willits City Hall, 111 E. Commercial St.; and at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 24 inside the Lake County Board of Supervisors chambers at 255 N. Forbes St. in Lakeport.

“I encourage Californians to ask questions in this public process and to learn more about the tools that exist to help communities and governments reduce their local risks,” Ricardo Lara, an insurance commissioner, said in the release.

The state joined forces with fire scientists, researchers and wildfire mitigation experts to develop the map that shows the likelihood and behavior of a wildfire in specific areas. The map was created in weighing factors, including climate change, fire history, predicted flame length, existing and potential fuel, and flying embers, according to Cal Fire.

“The updated map is the product of years of discussions and incorporates the latest science to provide a long-term outlook of an area’s wildfire hazard,” Berlant continued in the release.

Enter your address into the map’s search bar at osfm.fire.ca.gov to see if your home or property is at moderate, high or very high risk. The map does not include cities or large urban areas.

People can also call an automated hotline for more information at 916-633-7655.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.