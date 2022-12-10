What’s 40 tons, shiny black and a jaw-dropping experience for kids of all ages?

If getting close to a working steam locomotive, with giant steel wheels, drive rods as long as a car and hundreds of thousands of miles of track time under its belt sounds like the answer, there’s a place in Sacramento you should visit.

The California Train Museum in Old Town Sacramento holds an entire collection of restored engines, shiny rail cars and storytelling guides. As a fun day-trip destination, or when passing through on the way to the Sierra, the giant modern walk-through spaces and levels make a great family stop.

For kids who’ve only seen trains in books and videos, it’s a chance to marvel at the real things, full-size. It’s possible to touch and walk around 21 historic locomotives and railroad cars on the cavernous main floor and second balcony still sitting on their rails, some dating to the early days of California.

The faint smell of machine oil and cold metal, wooden ties and a hint of old smoke are reminders that these were once hardworking, long-haul travelers.

Great hulking train machinery may not be a draw for everyone. The museum also offers a deep look into California’s colorful past and rail history, highlighting the fine craftsmanship, invention and inspiration of an earlier time and place.

Transported to the past

The modern displays, moody lighting and some full-scale dioramas have a wonderful way of transporting visitors into an unfamiliar side of California, starting in 1862.

Built from hand-drawn, trial-and-error designs and hand-forged parts, steam engines converted water and heat into movement, with enough power to climb mountains and run all day and night across prairies and through forests.

Early trains were the marvels of their time. Long before planes and cars connected dots on the American landscape, before there were any interstate freeways or transcontinental roads, when the world moved by wagons and walking, the steel rails of the railroad opened previously unimaginable links between thousands of isolated towns and communities.

For the first time, trains offered Americans real and rapid access to distant places and each other. Their impact on the nation is hard to conceive today. As rails were laid, they also opened the revolutionary ability to move goods and food from widely separated, distant farms and factories to faraway buyers.

It's hard to imagine in today’s Amazon age what it was like before trains, to wait months for mail or stoves or cloth to be delivered.

Women, Asian rail workers

The museum’s various displays offer a firsthand glimpse of that world, and the remarkably diverse cross section of people who created it with real sweat and imagination, often at low wages and risk of life and limb.

Sacramento was the western hub of the first national railroads, and the railroads were the region’s largest employer for 80 years, drawing workers from across the country. They’re recognized here.

The race to build the first rail connection across the country, the Transcontinental, is commemorated here not just with the 1869 Golden Spike driven by celebrities at the final connection, but with evidence of the legions of Chinese men who bored miles of tunnels through mountain granite by hand.

Women’s roles, often overlooked in railroad lore, are also included here. Women explored and charted routes, operated telegraphs and designed stations and trains. When men were off at war, women built and maintained the locomotives. Fights for safety and unions are also on display, right near the luxuriously appointed cars the well-to-do rode in comfort.

Sonoma railroads

One of the engines in the museum, the Sonoma, dates to 1876 and was built for the narrow-gauge North Pacific Coast Railroad. With shiny brass fittings and hand-painted details, it’s thought to have originally pulled passengers and freight on the 80-mile line between Sausalito and Duncans Mills.

The museum also has an extensive collection of toy trains, scale model train layouts and, outdoors, a genuine roundhouse and giant rotating platform used for turning the multiton behemoths.

In spring and summer, engines are fired up and take visitors on passenger car rides along the Sacramento River, just next door. December’s Polar Express, a popular North Pole-inspired train ride, sells out early.

The Train Museum is situated right next to lively Old Town Sacramento, which is jammed with shops and food in historic buildings and lined with stone-paved streets and wooden boardwalks, offering a day full of activity.

Museum admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger.

Stephen Nett is a Bodega Bay-based Certified California Naturalist, writer and speaker, with local nature stories at www.findingcalifornia.com. Contact him at snett@findingcalifornia.com