Hanging out with Dan Levitis is a pretty nice way to spend some time outside in nature, particularly after a break in the rain, when the trees are brimming with chattering red woodpeckers and the ground is alive with woodland creatures clamoring for sustenance.

You’ll never know what you’ll come across with Levitis, or be encouraged to learn about.

On a recent hike in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, he squatted and tipped up an old log.

“See all these bits of nuts on the top of here? A squirrel was apparently sitting on top and chewing on acorns and bay nuts,” said Levitis, who then carefully tipped the log away from him.

“Yes, so here are gopher tunnels,” he continued. “The park is full of gophers, which is a natural and healthy part of the ecosystem. They aerate the soil; they provide places for the small animals to hide during fires.”

Field Zoology Course from Sonoma Ecology Center Course tuition: $499. Scholarships available; contact Tony at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org for questions. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sundays (unless otherwise noted) Register at sonomaecologycenter.org/event/field-zoology. Preliminary topics and locations: Week 1: Bodega Bay: Introductions, shorebirds and tide pools (7 - 11 a.m.) Week 2: Trione-Annadel State Park: Conduct in the field and amphibians Week 3: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: Camera trapping and digital tools Week 3: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: Creek life, camera trapping results Week 4: Jack London State Historic Park: Animal behavior Week 5: Location TBD: Parasites in the wild Week 6: Location TBD: Cover objects and soil dwellers Week 7: Location TBD: Mammal scat, tracks and signs Week 8: Sonoma Developmental Center: Insect netting, pollinators and a social gathering

Looking at another log habitat, he pointed: “Those are salamander eggs. I’ll bet we’ll find the salamander that laid them. Yep. See this guy here? What a wonderful creature.”

Levitis is the chief explorer and guide in the second year of an eight-week field zoology class offered by the Sonoma Ecology Center. In the course, which begins Feb. 19 and runs weekly on Sundays through April 16, zoologist Levitis guides participants on wildlife discoveries from mountain lions in Sugarloaf to shorebirds, plankton and tide pools in Bodega Bay to various pollinators and mammals in Trione-Annadel and Jack London state parks. Levitis, the community science coordinator for the ecology center, got his zoology doctorate at UC Berkeley and has taught various classes in zoology, ecology and conservation biology.

Course tuition is $499, and class sizes are intentionally small. Levitis emphasized that scholarships are available; he hopes to expose as many people as possible to the wonders of the outside world, its balanced ecology and promising signs and gifts for the future.

“We try very hard not to harm any of the animals that we are observing,” he said. “We are often visiting protected areas. My goal is to have people know more about the animals so they can participate in conservation in an informed way.”

There is a plan and a topic for each week. The first week begins in Bodega Bay, he said, because most of life started at the ocean. Making the course accessible to all levels of mobility is a challenge, though Levitis said he will do whatever he can to accommodate, given the terrain. None of the hikes are considered strenuous.

Exploring with Levitis is like being that kid so interested in the outside world, something he passed on and practices with his own three kids.

“Most kids are fascinated by animals,” he said. “I just never got out of that phase.”

In the course, aimed at adults but with interested kids participating with parents, students will learn how to find, document and observe a variety of locally native animals and diversity through field trips to various outdoor areas and parks. Levitis will cover how to recognize major groups of animals and plants and how to photograph and record them using low-cost equipment.

On a recent hike, he took a photo of a particular woodpecker he wasn’t quite sure how to identify. Next, he will download that photo to inaturalist.org, a site with more than 2.5 billion observers who have photographed, categorized and documented more than half a million species so far. The site, coordinated by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, is a highly reliable Wikipedia of plants and species. It’s almost as good as being outside, and you can get lost in its photography and vast diversity, much like you can here on the North Coast.

“One of the things I try to get across to people is how we are blessed with so much wildlife to observe. Once you are looking for them, you find animals everywhere,” Levitis said.