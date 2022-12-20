Still undecided on Christmas dinner? Here’s an idea

If you’re still undecided on what to have for Christmas dinner, here is one of my favorite menus, with easy recipes and familiar ingredients.

One thing I’ve always enjoyed about Christmas dinner, even as a child, is that everyone dresses up a bit. More attention is paid to the table, too, with candles, greenery, fruit and flowers.

Today’s recipes are for the main part of the meal. When it comes to starters, I like crab vichyssoise, chilled, with fresh crab. My feast concludes with a simple butter lettuce salad, with thinly sliced red onion, pomegranate arils and pomegranate vinaigrette, followed by tangerines and red walnuts.

I don’t think this meal needs a big dessert and I wait until Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night, Little Christmas, King’s Day and Three Kings’ Night, to make a Buche de Noel. My family and I have long made this day, Jan. 6, our primary winter holiday.

This year, with Christmas on a Sunday, we can shop at farmers markets on Saturday. Tom Noble of Armstrong Valley Farm attends the farmers market adjacent to Sutter Hospital and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. His carrots — orange, purple and white — are among the best I’ve tasted. Don’t be intimidated by their lack of uniform size. Using these carrots will help make your meal soar.

However you celebrate your chosen winter holiday, I wish you a happy solstice. It won’t be long before we notice the days lengthening and nights growing just a tad shorter. Spring is not that far off.

Be sure to read all the recipes through before you start cooking. These recipes are not difficult but timing matters, as you want everything ready at the same time, of course.

Standing Rib Roast with Pan Gravy and Yorkshire Pudding

Makes 6 - 8 servings

6 pound (3 - 4 ribs) standing rib roast

3 - 4 garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

Black pepper in a mill

Boiling water

Yorkshire Pudding, recipe follows

1 cup beef stock, broth or water

2 tablespoons butter mixed with 2 tablespoons flour

Remove the roast from the refrigerator an hour before cooking it.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Set the roast on a work surface and rub it all over with the cut sides of the garlic, pressing the garlic to release its juices into the meat.

Rub the salt over the meat, using all of it. Do the same with the black pepper, pressing it into the meat.

Set the roast, bones side down, on a rack set in a roasting pan. Set the pan on the center rack of the oven and add enough boiling water to come ⅛ inch up the side of the pan. This will keep the fat and pan drippings from burning.

Cook for 15 minutes, reduce the heat to 350 degrees and cook for another 45 minutes. Insert an instant-read thermometer into the thickest part of the meat. If the temperature has reached 115 to 120 degrees, remove the roast from the oven. If it has not, cook until it has, testing the temperature every 10 minutes. (Do not leave the thermometer in during cooking.)

While the roast cooks, prepare the Yorkshire Pudding.

Set the roast on a cutting board and cover it with aluminum foil; the temperature will continue to rise for the next 20 to 25 minutes.

Pour the pan drippings from the roast into a clear measuring cup. Set the roasting pan over medium heat and add stock, broth or water. As the liquid simmers, scrape the pan to loosen any drippings. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, then set aside.

Spoon off the fat from the pan drippings and pour the drippings into the roasting pan. Set the pan over low heat and, when the mixture begins to simmer, add about a third of the butter and flour and whisk until smooth. Add half the remaining butter mixture, whisk and add the rest, whisking until fully incorporated. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and pour into a small bowl or gravy boat.

Quickly carve the meat and arrange it on a warmed platter.

Enjoy right away, with the gravy and accompaniments alongside.

When you put the roast in the oven, make the batter for the pudding. Finish it while the roast rests.

Yorkshire Pudding

Makes 6 - 8 servings

⅞ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup whole milk, at warm (75 degrees) room temperature

½ cup water, at warm (75 degrees) room temperature

2 eggs, at room temperature, beaten until light and fluffy

4 tablespoons beef drippings, bacon drippings or melted butter

Put the flour and salt into a medium bowl and stir quickly. Make a well in the center, pour in the milk and water and whisk until very smooth. Add the eggs and whisk vigorously until bubbles rise to the surface. Cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.