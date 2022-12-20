Still undecided on Christmas dinner? Here’s an idea

Michele Anna Jordan shares her favorite menu for the holiday, a traditional spread with rib roast at the center.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2022, 8:34AM
Updated 54 minutes ago

If you’re still undecided on what to have for Christmas dinner, here is one of my favorite menus, with easy recipes and familiar ingredients.

One thing I’ve always enjoyed about Christmas dinner, even as a child, is that everyone dresses up a bit. More attention is paid to the table, too, with candles, greenery, fruit and flowers.

Today’s recipes are for the main part of the meal. When it comes to starters, I like crab vichyssoise, chilled, with fresh crab. My feast concludes with a simple butter lettuce salad, with thinly sliced red onion, pomegranate arils and pomegranate vinaigrette, followed by tangerines and red walnuts.

I don’t think this meal needs a big dessert and I wait until Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night, Little Christmas, King’s Day and Three Kings’ Night, to make a Buche de Noel. My family and I have long made this day, Jan. 6, our primary winter holiday.

This year, with Christmas on a Sunday, we can shop at farmers markets on Saturday. Tom Noble of Armstrong Valley Farm attends the farmers market adjacent to Sutter Hospital and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. His carrots — orange, purple and white — are among the best I’ve tasted. Don’t be intimidated by their lack of uniform size. Using these carrots will help make your meal soar.

However you celebrate your chosen winter holiday, I wish you a happy solstice. It won’t be long before we notice the days lengthening and nights growing just a tad shorter. Spring is not that far off.

Be sure to read all the recipes through before you start cooking. These recipes are not difficult but timing matters, as you want everything ready at the same time, of course.

Standing Rib Roast with Pan Gravy and Yorkshire Pudding

Makes 6 - 8 servings

6 pound (3 - 4 ribs) standing rib roast

3 - 4 garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

Black pepper in a mill

Boiling water

Yorkshire Pudding, recipe follows

1 cup beef stock, broth or water

2 tablespoons butter mixed with 2 tablespoons flour

Remove the roast from the refrigerator an hour before cooking it.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Set the roast on a work surface and rub it all over with the cut sides of the garlic, pressing the garlic to release its juices into the meat.

Rub the salt over the meat, using all of it. Do the same with the black pepper, pressing it into the meat.

Set the roast, bones side down, on a rack set in a roasting pan. Set the pan on the center rack of the oven and add enough boiling water to come ⅛ inch up the side of the pan. This will keep the fat and pan drippings from burning.

Cook for 15 minutes, reduce the heat to 350 degrees and cook for another 45 minutes. Insert an instant-read thermometer into the thickest part of the meat. If the temperature has reached 115 to 120 degrees, remove the roast from the oven. If it has not, cook until it has, testing the temperature every 10 minutes. (Do not leave the thermometer in during cooking.)

While the roast cooks, prepare the Yorkshire Pudding.

Set the roast on a cutting board and cover it with aluminum foil; the temperature will continue to rise for the next 20 to 25 minutes.

Pour the pan drippings from the roast into a clear measuring cup. Set the roasting pan over medium heat and add stock, broth or water. As the liquid simmers, scrape the pan to loosen any drippings. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, then set aside.

Spoon off the fat from the pan drippings and pour the drippings into the roasting pan. Set the pan over low heat and, when the mixture begins to simmer, add about a third of the butter and flour and whisk until smooth. Add half the remaining butter mixture, whisk and add the rest, whisking until fully incorporated. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and pour into a small bowl or gravy boat.

Quickly carve the meat and arrange it on a warmed platter.

Enjoy right away, with the gravy and accompaniments alongside.

When you put the roast in the oven, make the batter for the pudding. Finish it while the roast rests.

Yorkshire Pudding

Makes 6 - 8 servings

⅞ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup whole milk, at warm (75 degrees) room temperature

½ cup water, at warm (75 degrees) room temperature

2 eggs, at room temperature, beaten until light and fluffy

4 tablespoons beef drippings, bacon drippings or melted butter

Put the flour and salt into a medium bowl and stir quickly. Make a well in the center, pour in the milk and water and whisk until very smooth. Add the eggs and whisk vigorously until bubbles rise to the surface. Cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Set the oven at 400 degrees.

Put the beef drippings, bacon drippings or melted butter into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and set the dish in the oven until the fat is very hot but not smoking.

Remove the batter from the refrigerator and quickly pour it into the dish. Cook for 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and continue to cook until the pudding is lightly browned and puffy, about 10 to 15 minutes more.

Remove the pudding from the oven and cut it into squares. Set on the same platter as the meat or on a separate warmed platter. Enjoy while hot.

To have the carrots ready at the right time, I recommend cooking and draining them when you put the roast in the oven. Then all you’ll need to do is decant the cream into the pan with the carrots and heat them through at the last minute.

Carrots In Pepper Cream

Makes 6 - 8 servings

¾ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

2 teaspoons white peppercorns

2 ½ pounds carrots, preferably Nantes variety, trimmed and peeled

Kosher salt

¾ cup dry red wine

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Black pepper in a mill

Put the cream into a small saucepan, add the peppercorns and set over medium heat. When the cream just begins to boil, remove it from the heat, cover and let steep.

Cut the carrots into ¼-inch thick diagonal slices, put them into a medium saucepan and season with a few generous pinches of salt. Add the wine and enough water to cover the carrots. Set over medium heat and, when the liquid boils, reduce the heat and simmer the carrots very gently until just done, about 8 to 9 minutes.

Hold a strainer over the sink and pour off the cooking liquid. Return the pan with the carrots to a low flame and strain the cream into the pan. When the cream almost simmers, remove the pan from the heat, add the parsley, taste and correct for salt. Tip into a serving bowl, add several turns of black pepper and enjoy hot.

It’s easy to separate the leaves of Brussels sprouts from their tiny cores, and doing so makes for a lighter, more delicate dish. Even people who think they hate Brussels sprouts enjoy this dish.

Brussels Sprout Leaves with Lemon Zest and Bacon

Makes 3 - 4 servings

1 stalk of Brussels sprouts

5 bacon slices, diced

1 shallot, minced

Grated zest of 1 large or 2 medium lemons

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Snap the sprouts off their stalk. You should have about 4 cups. If there is more, save the rest for another dish.

Use a sharp paring knife to cut the core out of each sprout, as you would remove the core of a large cabbage. Use your fingers to separate the leaves of each sprout. Set them aside.

Cook the bacon in a medium saute over medium heat until it is just crisp. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to absorbent paper.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and return the pan to medium-low heat. Add the shallot and saute until soft and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Add the Brussels sprout leaves and ½ cup water, cover the pan and cook until the leaves are wilted and tender, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Uncover and simmer, tossing or stirring occasionally, until the liquid is nearly completely evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon zest. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish, scatter the bacon on top and enjoy hot.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor