Time for birdhouses and fall planting

Whether your style is wildly colorful or rustic, cutesy or classic, there is probably a birdhouse to suit your taste in the Mendocino Coast Botanical Garden’s online auction.

The annual fundraiser for the botanical garden is all-virtual this year and features 22 different models.

Some of the houses are decorated by artists and some by garden supporters who unleashed their creativity to come up with a look that is unique.

“They are art pieces but are constructed to be accessible to birds if they choose to reside there rent-free,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, an administrative assistant at the garden.

The last day to bid is Sept. 30. To check out the birdhouses or to place a bid, visit gardenbythesea.org

Stock up for fall planting

The nursery at Willowside School is back open for business, just in time for fall planting.

The nursery, which operates with student involvement, reopens Saturday with a fresh stock of low-water use perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses and plants beneficial to bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. They also will have more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples, 3 to 6 feet tall, starting at $30. Other plants are $5 in one-gallon containers. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The nursery supports student education programs related to plants and botany. It is open on occasional Saturdays, with the next sale planned for Sept. 12. The nursery is at the corner of Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa.

