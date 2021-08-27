Stock up on plants for the fall at this sale
School plant sale is back
Fall is approaching and with it, the chance to plant again. You should be looking for drought-tolerant and summer dry plants and California natives. The nursery at Willowside School has them.
Their next sale is Sept. 4 with additional dates scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.
The student-supported nursery has thousands of plants, including a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden. Price is $5 for a one-gallon container.
They also have more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples, 3-6 feet tall, at $30 to $70. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at the corner of Hall Road at Westside Road in Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.
You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
