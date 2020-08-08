Stress from the pandemic can destroy relationships with friends — even families

Tell the truth: You've started to size up friends and relations as potentially lethal threats. You're avoiding the longtime pal who's married to an emergency room doctor, and maybe also the demonstrative sister who can't stay six feet away. Conversely, perhaps you've finally told off the worrywart who keeps trying to persuade you to sterilize your mail.

Abundant research suggests that supportive relationships can help relieve harmful stress, with physical and mental benefits that include resistance to viruses. Yet our five-month-old ride on the coronacoaster is fraying, and sometimes destroying, bonds that in simpler times might have helped carry us through.

"There's been a tightening of our social circles," says science journalist Lydia Denworth, author of "Friendship: The Evolution, Biology, and Extraordinary Power of Life's Fundamental Bond." The pandemic, Denworth says, is "causing stress and strain to every relationship."

Philadelphia personal injury lawyer Danyl Patterson says COVID-19 has ended her days as a "social butterfly" who used to fry 80 pounds of fish at a time for crowds of casual friends. "I've learned I need fewer people in my life," she says.

Several weeks ago, Patterson moved temporarily to her boyfriend's New Jersey home, which has a pool. As the weather heated up and friends angled for invitations, she set strict rules concerning who could visit her.

"We had to have a lot of hard conversations," she says. "Essential workers can't come." Nor can people "who haven't been truly isolating. . . . And do you have kids 16 and older? Then you can't come, either."

Some friends and relatives were hurt, and some were angry.

"There are people I'm no longer speaking with," Patterson says. Several years ago, however, Patterson lost both of her parents to the H1N1 virus, also called swine flu. Today, she says: "Everyone knows I'm serious."

Patterson concedes she may have lost some friends for good, but she says the overall quality of her friendships has improved.

"If you're supposedly my friend," she says, "and you don't accept my wishes about safety, then you're really not my friend."

Some public health experts say they're worried the lockdowns and stay-at-home rules are aggravating a "loneliness epidemic" that was worrisome enough before the pandemic began. Yet Denworth, the author, says the restrictions may also provide a chance — and even the perfect excuse — to weed out relationships that were troublesome before all this began.

Good health depends not only on the closeness of our ties but also on their nature, says Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a neuroscientist at Brigham Young University. Holt-Lunstad's recent studies suggest that "ambivalent" relationships, those combining affection and hostility (alas, like so many family ties), create chronic stress that can ultimately damage health.

"This sometimes gets lost when we talk about social isolation," Holt-Lunstad says. "It's not as if we just need to make people more engaged with others. We also have to pay more attention to the negativity in some relationships."

The pandemic's toll on friendships goes deeper than mere political polarization — the confusion of a mask with support for "big government." It's more about discovering personality differences between you and your relatives and friends, including different levels of risk-tolerance and what might seem like irrational optimism on one side vs. hysterical alarmism on the other. At a time when many of us are losing sleep, picturing ourselves or someone we love gasping for air in a crowded emergency room, these differences are painfully relevant.

Making the necessary conversations so much harder, however, is the scarcity of scientific information. This has made risk-assessment a moving target. When even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn't providing clear-cut answers about how long the virus stays on surfaces (Hours? Days?), opinions may substitute for facts, making you likelier to argue with a friend who has just told you that you can't use her bathroom.

"I heard this somewhere and wish I'd thought of it: We're faced with a moment with our friends in which we're having to navigate consent like people do with sexual relationships," Denworth says.

In this case, however, disputes involve other primal drives, including the fear of being ostracized for possibly spreading disease and a craving for more of a sense of control.

"People have stopped inviting me places because they're worried I won't come, which is true," says Jennifer Renner, an office worker in Berkeley, Calif., with a 1-year-old child. "Or I get these condescending comments, like, 'We're all going to do this but feel free to bring your own cup.' I get treated like I have this weird anxiety tic I have to manage."