Certain red wines can be described as chewy, but what does that mean? Our wine of the week, Flambeaux Wine, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Dry Creek Valley, Flambeaux Vineyard ($70), offers an excellent learning opportunity.

When you take your first sip, you notice a suave amalgam of raspberry, cherry, pomegranate and juicy plum, with a suggestion of cranberry as the wine spreads across your palate. Next comes a hint of smoke, entwined with flavors of vanilla, clove, cocoa and allspice.

Now we get to the tannins, which are supple and, yes, chewy, at the outer edges of your palate. This richness in the tannins feels as if you could chew it, a quality sometimes described as meaty. The tannins are still a tad drying, a quality that will resolve as the wine ages.

It’s very much a grown-up wine and sophisticated, more Cary Grant than Johnny Depp.

The easy way to pair it is with rare beef, perhaps beef Wellington or roasted prime rib with a black pepper crust. It goes beautifully with winter squash, celery root and the dark meat of roasted turkey.

It’s also a great match with classic beef stroganoff. I use pappardelle pasta instead of traditional egg noodles, and crème fraîche instead of sour cream, for a more voluptuous dish. If you prefer sour cream, feel free to use it.

Beef Stroganoff

Makes 3 to 4 servings

1 pound beef tenderloin or top sirloin

4 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, small dice

Kosher salt

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, cleaned and thinly sliced

½ cup dry white wine

Black pepper in a mill

Whole nutmeg

¾ pound dried pappardelle

¾ cup crème fraîche or sour cream, warmed

3 tablespoons fresh minced Italian parsley or fresh snipped chives

Use a sharp knife to cut the beef into ½-inch thick slices, cutting across the grain.

Use a meat tenderizer or French rolling pin to pound each slice until it is very thin. Cut the pounded slices into 1-inch wide slices. Set the beef aside.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a heavy skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until limp and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Do not let the onion brown. Season with salt.

Add the beef and cook until it’s evenly browned on both sides, about 5 minutes; don’t overcook it. Season with salt. Transfer the meat and onion mixture to a warm bowl and return the pan to the heat.

Add the remaining butter. When it’s melted, add the mushrooms and white wine. Cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes or until the mushrooms are wilted. Uncover and cook until the mushrooms give up their liquid. Increase the heat to high and cook until the pan juices are reduced by about two-thirds. Season with salt, pepper and a very generous grating of nutmeg.

Meanwhile, fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, add 2 tablespoons kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, stir in the pappardelle and cook, stirring occasionally, according to package directions until just done.

Drain the pasta but do not rinse it; tip it into a wide, shallow bowl.

Working quickly, return the meat and onions to the pan with the mushrooms and heat through. Stir in the crème fraîche or sour cream, season generously with black pepper, taste and correct for salt. Spoon half the stroganoff over the noodles and toss very gently to coat the pasta. Spoon the remaining stroganoff over the pasta, sprinkle the parsley or chives on top and enjoy.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.