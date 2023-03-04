Creating an inspired space takes the right combination of elements. Accessories and art and lighting and a plethora of textiles are in the mix, but the pieces that build the foundation from which a room is built are upholstered pieces and case goods. I’ll take every chance I get to talk about upholstery since it marries my loves of functional art, handmade products, and textiles. But it’s time to let wood furniture shine.

While various options are available on the market, wood furniture has always been a classic and timeless choice that offers both durability and beauty to a room. With a wide range of styles and finishes available, investing in wood furniture can be an excellent way to elevate the look and feel of your home or office, while also providing long-term value — and pieces to be passed down through generations.

Let's explore a few of my favorite benefits of investing in wood furniture.

Quality wood furniture lasts a lifetime

Buying cheaply made furniture may save you money upfront, but it will cost you more in the long run. When estimating the value of a piece, look beyond the sticker price and instead estimate the cost per use of an item over its lifespan. If you compare the price to the number of years a high-quality piece is likely to remain in use, wood wins every time.

When I say wood furniture can last a lifetime, that’s really selling a lot of pieces short. Many wood tables, chests and cabinets last many lifetimes, passed down from generation to generation. I’ve been fortunate to have been given a beloved hope chest and dining room pieces used by my great-grandparents, and I love them more every year.

Wood tones are one of a kind

One of our favorite things about designing with wood is its one-of-a-kind character. From an investment standpoint, wood scores definite points for uniqueness. Even if a table is made from the same species of wood, every piece of furniture will ultimately look different from the next because the grain and natural tones of the wood are unique to each individual tree from which the lumber is sourced. Incorporating wood tones are a subtle way to bring the distinctive textures of the outdoors in.

Wood pieces are versatile

Truly nothing beats the versatility of wooden furniture. Pieces like chests of drawers are so flexible — they can work tucked into a nook or a hallway, or they can serve as a dresser or as nightstands (for those of us with small closets). A great console can welcome guests in an entryway one year, divide a room and display gorgeous lamps behind the sofa the next, only to be tucked into a nook the following year for a fresh work-from-home space.

Wood tones are playful

Wood’s ability to mix, mingle and blend is unmatched. Using multiple wood tones in a room creates flow and movement. I firmly believe that when executing a design, wood pieces are things you can play with. A stained piece of wood furniture, or one painted in a neutral black or white, can move freely through many a space, something that not every piece of furniture with a bold color or specific pattern can offer.

Wood is easy maintenance

Most wood furniture can be easily maintained by simply periodically wiping it down with a damp cloth then wiping away remaining moisture with a dry cloth. We recommend that you use cotton, as synthetic fibers can cause surface scratches on soft woods and finishes. When considering a wood piece, be sure to ask your designer if it comes with any special cleaning instructions as some specialty finishes require a little extra TLC. As with anything you buy, misuse and little accidents can create damage over time — which is why we always keep coasters on hand in our living room (even if our kiddo never takes the hint!).