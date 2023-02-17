What to know about growing citrus in Sonoma County

Question: I want to plant citrus trees in my yard. Can you tell me which varieties would perform best in Sonoma County and provide guidance on their planting and care?

Answer: Citrus trees are a great way to add color and wonderful fragrance to your yard. Although citrus grows best in warmer, sunny areas throughout the state, these varieties are suited to perform well in our Sonoma County climate (Dept. of Agriculture Plant Hardiness Zone 9):

Improved Meyer lemon (Citrus meyeri ‘Improved’) is a variety that does well in Sonoma County when protected during very cold winters. Thought to be a cross between a lemon and a mandarin orange or tangerine, the fruit is a rich orange/yellow with a thinner skin and less acidic pulp and juice than other varieties. Standard trees can reach 8 to 12 feet high and wide. Dwarf varieties are smaller.

Washington navel orange (Citrus sinensis ‘Washington’) is a large seedless fruit, usually eaten fresh. Suited to cooler areas, this navel is the standard by which all other navels are judged. Trees reach 20 to 25 feet and dwarf varieties grow to about 8 feet.

Satsuma mandarin (Citrus unshiu) is one of the most cold-hardy citrus varieties that can be grown in areas normally too cold for citrus. It’s an easy-to-peel and seedless fruit with a mild, sweet flavor. A mature tree can grow to 10 to 15 feet.

Planting tips

You can plant citrus indoors or outdoors, in containers or directly in the ground. The best planting time for all these varieties is after frost danger and before the onset of hot weather. Choose a location where your citrus will receive full sun throughout the day, preferably with a south-facing exposure.

Plant the tree in well-drained loam or sandy loam soil. Dig a hole as deep as the root ball and twice as wide. Be sure the tree is not buried below the graft union. The graft union (a slight dogleg shape in the trunk) should be 3 to 4 inches above the planted soil level. If gophers cause damage in your garden, consider using a gopher basket.

It's always best to fill the planting hole with the same native soil you removed when you dug the hole. As you fill the hole, firm the soil with your hands to remove air pockets. When the hole is filled, create a shallow moat or basin around the tree with an outside radius about 2 feet from the trunk and water thoroughly. Fill the basin several times to settle the soil around the roots and remove any air pockets. Newly planted trees don’t need fertilizer, as they come from the nursery with plenty. It’s best to wait until new top growth is several inches long before you apply nitrogen fertilizer. Then apply a slow-release fertilizer at the recommended rate (printed on container label) for a new planting.

Protect against sunburn and frost

To prevent sunburn to the trunk of the newly planted tree, paint the trunk with a 1-to-1 solution of white latex interior paint and water.

Apply the paint from the ground level to 2 feet up the trunk. As a final step, add a layer of mulch to the surface of the soil that is 2 to 3 inches deep and extends 4 feet beyond the base of your newly planted tree. Create a mulch-free zone 3 to 6 inches from the base of the trunk to prevent decay. Mulch helps warm the soil, restricts weed growth and reduces surface evaporation.

After planting, in the absence of rain, deep-water the tree frequently enough to keep the soil moist (5 gallons two to three times a week). If you can grasp soil in your hand and it retains its shape, you have the right amount of water. Continue watering until mid-fall, tapering off as lower temperatures require less frequent watering.

Minimal pruning is needed on citrus. Remove dead and awkward branches, shorten extra-long ones and remove growth below the graft line (sucker growth). Prune for height as needed to facilitate ease of harvesting.

Healthy trees well-supplied with water are better able to withstand frost than weak, dry trees. Protect the tree by covering the canopy during severe cold spells, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Most citrus varieties can withstand brief temperature drops to 20 degrees if protected. A frost blanket is ideal, but a drop cloth or sheet will suffice. If the leaves or twigs show signs of frost damage, be patient and wait until spring to determine what to prune off.

For more information on citrus, go to bit.ly/3Xxo2n7.

February in the garden

Plant bare-root trees and shrubs. You should find a nice selection in local nurseries and garden centers.

Plant spinach, turnips, peas, leeks, potatoes, Swiss chard and head and leaf lettuce. For more information, refer to our useful guide to year-round food gardening in Sonoma County: bit.ly/3ilxJlI.

Finish pruning deciduous trees and shrubs while the leafless branch structure is more visible. This includes summer-flowering and foliage trees and roses. Cut out all damaged, diseased or crossed branches. Prune for shape and size.

Snails and slugs may be making an appearance in your garden. Look for silvery mucous trails and search for them under boards and other hiding places. The first step in managing them is to eliminate the places where they can hide during the day and collect them from those hiding places you can’t remove. Snails can be hand-picked at night, every night at first, then weekly as numbers decline. Place barriers of copper foil or diatomaceous earth around plants and raised beds to deter their movements, or trap them in small containers filled with beer or other fermented liquids buried at ground level. For more information, go to bit.ly/3IyVVg5.

Wash old pots and trays. Put terra cotta pots in your dishwasher after first rinsing off all dirt and debris. The dishwasher will sanitize them and they’ll be ready for spring planting. Rub the pots with linseed oil after cleaning to rejuvenate them.

Contributors to this week's column were Tim Coyne, Diane Judd, Joy Lanzendorfer and Debbie Westrick. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners.