Succotash is an easy, delicious way to use your garden’s bounty

If you were raised on canned vegetables, you might cringe when you hear the term succotash. When I was growing up, I remember leaving the room when my mother opened a can, as I could not tolerate the smell of canned corn and canned Lima beans.

Or maybe you remember Sylvester, the Loony Tunes cartoon cat, whose favorite expression was “suffering succotash,” in which case the word may make you smile even if you don’t know what it means.

The roots of succotash sink deep in our country. The name arose from a Native American term for cooking corn. Succotash is a melange of fall vegetables that always includes corn and may also feature shell beans or green beans, chiles, winter squash, onion and garlic. When it is made with only corn, beans and squash, it celebrates the “three sisters,” as these fall crops are referred to by native cultures. Some versions of succotash are topped with quartered cherry tomatoes.

I like to make a version of succotash with diced nopales instead of green beans. They are similarly flavored, and I enjoy the texture of cooked nopales. You can usually find them already diced and with their tiny thorns removed in such markets as Lola’s Market and Mendoza Grocery, both in Santa Rosa.

From now until the first frost of the year, succotash is a delicious way to use your garden’s bounty.

Here is the version of succotash I make most often. It hits all the right notes, especially if the poblanos have a bit of heat (some do, many don’t). I usually add a shake or two of hot sauce, typically Cholula Verde, before digging in.

California Succotash, with Five Variations

Makes 4 to 8 Servings

6 ears of corn, shucked

1 ½ cups diced nopales (see Note below)

3 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, diced

2 poblanos, seeded and diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup (2 ounces) grated Jack cheese, optional

2 tablespoons cilantro or snipped chives, chopped

Cut the kernels off the corn cobs, transfer them to a bowl and set them aside.

Set a heavy skillet — cast iron is ideal — over medium-high heat, add the nopales and cook them, stirring frequently, until they release their liquid. Continue to cook until the liquid evaporates completely. Transfer to a small bowl.

Return the pan to medium-low heat and add the butter. When it is melted, add the onion and poblanos. Sauté until they are very soft and fragrant, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Stir in the garlic, corn and nopales. Add ½ cup water, season with salt, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Taste, correct for salt and season generously with black pepper. Transfer to a serving dish. Scatter the cheese, if using, over the vegetables. Cover with a clean tea towel and let rest for 3 or 4 minutes.

Uncover, sprinkle the cilantro or chives on top and enjoy right away.

Note: A single cactus paddle will yield about a cup and a half of diced nopales. Before dicing, you must use a small sharp paring knife to remove the tiny thorns. Alternately, look for de-thorned and diced nopales in Latino markets throughout the North Bay.

Variations

For a spicier version, add 1 teaspoon of chipotle powder at the same time you add the garlic.

Top each serving with a poached egg and enjoy with your favorite hot sauce.

Instead of serving on a plate or bowl, make tacos of the succotash. Use corn tortillas fried until they are hot, soft, tender and not at all crisp.

Replace the nopales with blanched green beans, using the smallest ones you can find and cutting them into ¾-inch lengths.

Cut enough winter squash into small dice to make two cups. After the onions and peppers are cooked, add the squash, cook for 5 minutes without disturbing, turn with a thin metal spatula and cook a few minutes more, until the squash is almost tender and has picked up a bit of color.

Succotash can be a meal in itself, but it also can be a delicious foundation for other foods, such as roasted or grilled chicken, braised pork shoulder or sautéed fish. This version combines layers of flavors into a symphony for your palate.

Snapper with a Simple Fall Succotash and Roasted Pepper Butter

Serves 3 to 4

Red Pepper Butter (recipe follows)

Fall Succotash (recipe follows)

3 to 4 snapper fillets

½ cup all-purpose flour, seasoned generously with salt and pepper, in a shaker

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons fresh chopped Italian parsley

Make the red pepper butter; this can be done a day in advance.

Make the succotash, cover, set it aside and keep warm.

Set the snapper fillets on a clean work surface and shake seasoned flour all over them; be generous. Pick up the fillets one at a time and pat gently to remove excess flour.