Succulent duck stands up to this big-flavor pinot noir

Decoy 2019 California Pinot Noir ($25), our Wine of the Week, offers big flavor and beautiful balance without breaking your budget. Its style is earthy and sensual, with a silken texture and lingering finish. Flavors range from dark top soil, damp forest floor and sweet spices to little bursts of cranberry, pomegranate and Alpine strawberries, with hints of black pepper weaving throughout the other flavors. There is just the slightest hint of smoke.

At the table, the wine’s finest match, its culinary soulmate you could say, is lightly smoked wild Pacific King salmon, topped with a simple relish of Bing cherries, shallots, black pepper and Thai basil. The flavors encourage the wine to blossom into its full, alluring self.

The wine is also outstanding with beet risotto, warm roasted beet salad with blue cheese, carrot risotto and mushroom ragout with creamy polenta. It also makes a great picnic wine, especially with a BLT alongside.

For today’s dish, I’ve paired succulent ground duck with voluptuous onion marmalade. If you want to gild the lily, mix a couple of tablespoons of homemade mayonnaise with a bit of fresh cherry juice and spread it over the bottom halves of the rolls and add a little cherry salad alongside: halved cherries, minced shallots, torn Thai basil, a bit of salt, a bit of olive oil – alongside.

Duck Burgers with Red Onion Marmalade

Serves 2

Red Onion Marmalade (recipe follows)

8 ounces ground duck (see Note below)

1 small shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 sourdough rolls, split

1 garlic clove, cut in half crosswise

Several Thai basil leaves

Make the marmalade, if you have not already done so. It should be warm or at room temperature, so if you made it previously, be sure to remove it from the refrigerator.

Put the ground duck into a mixing bowl, add the shallot, garlic and ginger, season generously with salt and pepper, and mix well. Shape into two thick patties, set on a plate, cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

To cook the duck, heat a stovetop grill or grill pan. When it’s hot, add the duck and cook for 3 minutes. Turn and cook for 2 minutes more for rare burgers and 3 to 4 minutes more for medium rare; do not overcook.

Toast the buns lightly as the duck cooks. Rub the inside of each piece of toasted bread with the cut side of the garlic clove, pressing to release the garlic’s juices.

Set the duck on the bottom halves of the rolls and top with a generous mound of the onion marmalade. Scatter a few basil leaves on top, add the top half of the roll, and enjoy right away.

Note: Be sure that the duck contains 20 to 25 percent fat or the burgers will be dry. Instead of duck, you can use ground lamb, goat, beef or bison. I do not recommend ground turkey for this dish, unless you can be certain it is thigh meat, not breast meat.

Red Onion Marmalade

Makes about 1 cup

3 large red onions, trimmed and peeled

3 tablespoons butter

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar, as needed

2 cups dry red wine

Cut the onions in half lengthwise. Cut each half into ¼-inch thick half-rounds, cutting crosswise, not lengthwise.

Set a heavy sauté pan over medium heat, add the butter, and when it is melted, add the onions. Turn the onions to coat them in the butter; season lightly with salt. Continue to turn the onions every few minutes as they begin to wilt.

Lower the heat and cook the onions very slowly, turning them occasionally, until they are very soft and have begun to release their sugar, about 1 hour. Do not let them brown.

Increase the heat to high, add the vinegar and simmer until it nearly completely vanishes. Taste a piece of onion, and if it tastes at all flat, add a teaspoon of the sugar, stir, and taste again; repeat until the flavors blossom.

Add the wine, season very generously with black pepper, and simmer until the wine is reduced to a tablespoon or so.

Remove from the heat. Enjoy right away or store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.