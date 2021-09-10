Succulent sale and water irrigation workshop coming up

Succulent Saturday

After such a dry summer, it may be time for a garden refreshment. And a perfect plant to perk up appearances during a drought is a succulent.

Succulents encompass a wide variety of drought- and heat-tolerant options. The Sonoma County Master Gardener Propagation for Education group has been cultivating a big selection of succulents in preparation for Succulent Saturday, a major sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Working on the county’s Jail Industries’ property near the Sonoma County airport, the group’s current succulent inventory has expanded to fill three greenhouses.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse greenhouses filled with succulents in 4-inch and 1-gallon pots starting at just $5, along with an array of container arrangements beginning at $15.

Customer also can shop Jail Industries’ greenhouse, filled with an ever-expanding selection of California native and drought-tolerant plants. Revenue from sales of these plants fund the nursery’s vocational education program.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this sale will be open by appointment only. To schedule, send your name, the number of people in your party and desired appointment time to sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com.

If you want to get a jump on the Saturday event, there also are openings for appointments from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Register in advance by email.

The Jail Industries is at 2254 Ordinance Road, Santa Rosa.

The city of Santa Rosa is giving away signs to help citizens advertise their support for saving water.

People can pick up a free “Drought is Here. Save Water.” yard sign at 69 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

People picking up signs also may request a free WaterSmart home kit, high-efficiency showerhead, high-efficiency sink aerator or hose nozzle. For more information, visit srcity.org/WaterSmart, call 707-543-3985 or email watersmart@srcity.org.

Converting your irrigation

One way to reduce water use at home is to minimize outdoor irrigation. Replacing your lawn and sprinklers with low-water use plants irrigated by drip irrigation can reduce your outdoor water use by up to 80%. However, knowing where to begin with converting your sprinklers to a drip irrigation system can be a daunting.

Daily Acts wants to help. The first half of their monthly online Garden Office Hours on Thursday will be devoted to explaining the process step by step. Included will be an overview of converting your existing sprinkler system to a drip irrigation system, what tools you will need and potential issues to look out for.

The second half of the meeting will be open to questions from the online audience and conversation.

Daily Acts’ Programs Coordinator Sarina Consulter, who has a minor in Irrigation Science from California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo, will lead the meeting. She is a Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper and has two years of experience troubleshooting home and commercial irrigation systems with Daily Acts, a Petaluma-based nonprofit dedicated to public education about sustainable living. The meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To register for the free meeting, visit dailyacts.org.

Know your enemy

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will hold a free webinar Thursday to help you identify insect pests in your home and garden. The 1-2 p.m. webinar will be lead by Elaine Lander of the UC Statewide IPM (Integrated Pest Management) Program. To register for a link, visit Sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

