Craft, succulent sales and swaps in Sonoma County

Sebastopol

Two-for-one-stop events for lovers of succulents and handmade crafts

The Sebastopol Center for the Arts will be a hub of creative activity Saturday, May 18 with two free events going on in tandem: The Patchwork Show and a succulent and ceramic garden art sale.

The Patchwork Show features local emerging artists, crafters, junior entrepreneurs and designers alongside artisan food makers, DIY crafting, music and other activities.

Over the past 16 years it has grown from a small parking lot craft fair into multiple locations including street festivals and large indoor marketplaces. Each location showcases different makers and collaborations that reflect the local environment and community. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Sonoma County Master Gardeners are collaborating with ceramic artists to help you spruce up your outdoor living space with some cool new succulents and ceramic pots to plant them in. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both events are at The Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol.

For more information on the Patchwork Show visit dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show or dearmandmadelife on Instagram and Facebook.

Guerneville

Succulent swap on Saturday

Gather up your best succulent cuttings and bring them to the Guerneville Regional Library on Saturday, May 18 for a swap meet with a new twist. The swap is a chance to share cuttings from your garden and take home cuttings from other gardeners. Master Gardeners will kick off the event with a short presentation on growing succulents and creating container succulent gardens. The free outdoor swap is from 10 a.m. to noon, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. For more information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Cloverdale

Toxic waste collection day

Dispose of your household toxic waste safely and responsibly during a free drop-off event Tuesday, May 21.

People may schedule a time for drop-off between 3 to 8 p.m. at a site that will be disclosed after registering.

To register and to see a list of items accepted visit zerowastesonomahhwevent.as.me/cloverdale. You may also email toxicsdisposal@cleanharbors.com or call (707) 795-2025 Option 3.

