The City Nature Challenge, an annual competition the challenges communities to document as many species of plant, animals and other critters in a four-day period, kicks off Friday.

The challenge, organized by the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, began as a competition between the two cities in 2016.

The event runs through May 1.

To participate, all that is needed is a smartphone with the iNaturalist app. After spotting wildlife, take a picture of it, and share it through the app. Observations made will get added to your area’s total based on location.

In the past, scientific publications have used the observations about plants and animals made by participants, according to a news release from the Sonoma Ecology Center.

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood is hosting a number of events in connection with the challenge, including a series of butterfly walks on Friday, Sunday and Monday and wildflower outing on Saturday.

The events are located at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood.

For more information, the full schedule and to sign up, go to pdne.ws/3HjFhTi.