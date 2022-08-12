Summer annuals are a kaleidoscope of color

Summer is now in high gear and many gardens are, too.

Summer annual flowers like zinnias, marigolds, celosia, cosmos and black-eyed Susans are shouting glorious colors in every direction over the din of the hot sun. Grown together, they create living floral arrangements we can all enjoy.

Whether you started your plants from seed or purchased starts, seeing a plant bloom is the fruition of imagination and hard work that began months before.

Even though many of us have grown plants like zinnias for years, seeing the vivid and rich beauty of the flowers appear each summer is almost to see color anew. Here are some tips to keep them going.

To keep zinnia plants in top condition, remove the spent flowers. Each flower, especially in the zinnia variety ‘Benary’s Giants,’ is huge and becomes hard for the plant to maintain. When removing flowers that are past their prime, cut them down to where the flower stem begins to branch below it, not just under the flower itself. New branches will produce flowers.

Annual black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) has very long flower stems. These should be cut down 12 to 14 inches to just above a leaf junction to promote more flowers. Removal of the spent flowers each week will keep the plants blooming for much longer into the season.

It’s very time-consuming to trim each flower off annuals that have a multitude of small-stemmed flowers, like cosmos. I wait until the plants just begin to look a little past their peak or tatty and then cut the whole plant back by at least 1 foot with pruners or scissors, shearing it neatly like a hedge into a slightly rounded form.

Single dahlias past their prime can be treated the same way.

The spent flowers of dwarf marigolds are easily sheared off just down into the foliage to stimulate more growth. Petunias, lobelia, calibrachoa, nierembergia, blanket flower and other summer annuals also benefit from a midsummer revitalization and can be cut back by about half. The process is quick and easy.

In my garden, around this time, I fertilize summer annuals in ground or in containers with some organic nitrogen fertilizer like feathermeal 7-0-0 (ground chicken feathers) and then top off with a half inch of compost to revitalize plants. This helps cool the soil, reduces water evaporation and releases plant nutrients.

Fun annuals to grow

An easy-to-grow and lovely summer annual, the floss flower Ageratum houstonianum is not widely grown. Its fluffy clustered flowers in light blue, white or deep pink work wonderfully as a filler in flower arrangements or combined in the garden with zinnias, lime-green flowering tobacco and other summer annuals.

The flowers appeal to butterflies and hoverflies. The plant is about 1 ½ inches tall. The white flowered form is particularly elegant. The plant appreciates fertile soil, just like other summer annuals.

A fun summer annual plant with personality that gets everyone’s attention is an amaranth (Amaranthus caudatus). It’s been grown in cultivation for well over 100 years, and its morbid name — ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ — is left over from the Victorian era. Sun- and heat-loving, drought-tolerant and fast-growing, this plant grows to at least 4 feet tall and wide. Its long, burgundy tassels (that contain tiny seeds) hang moodily over the edges of pots or planters, making a statement wherever they are planted.

An even more fun, deeply colored selection is called ‘Dreadlocks’. It gets better with age and will be the most-exclaimed-over plant in your garden.

Checking out visitors

Amid our busy days, taking time to observe what’s happening in the garden is so rewarding and can lead to many surprises.

Recently, I was out early in the morning to see what was visiting our flowers and the neighbor’s street-side garden, and I saw their young son out doing the same thing. We watched as a yellow swallowtail butterfly flitted from zinnia to zinnia, from our yard to his yard, imbibing nectar “from a long proboscis,” as he told me.

The obliging butterfly allowed him to come within inches while it fed on nectar. We both exclaimed over the vivid yellow-and-black-striped body and the beautiful iridescent blue “eyes” on the bottom of its wings, designed to distract hungry birds from nipping its body. Then we looked at the many yellow-black hoverflies (syrphid flies) that mimic bees, hovering in the air and sipping nectar from the fennel and Ageratum.

The adults feed on pollen and nectar. The nectar fuels their fast flight, and the protein and other nutrients in pollen allow females to produce eggs. These flies’ larvae (maggots) are predatory, feeding on insects like aphids, thrips and scale. They are very beneficial to have in your garden.

Flowers with short, easily accessible nectar tubes like fennel, Ageratum, Alyssum, bachelor button and cosmos attract the adult hover flies, and this garden was filled with them. Our small gardens were teaming with life, and a quiet morning brought us together.

Kate Frey's column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.