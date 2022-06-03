Summer camp for budding gardeners

Occidental

Gardening camp for kids

A series of summer camps have sprouted for kids who love digging in the dirt and watching things grow.

One session is slated for each week in July to help kids connect to the natural world through investigation, exploration, food and art.

The sponsoring School Garden Network has camps for two age levels: kids ages 8-11 and Junior Educators ages 12-17. The camps will be in the gardens and acreage around Salmon Creek School in Occidental.

Each five-day session includes time to work in the garden, explore nature, cook with food harvested from the garden, play games, write in a journal, draw and sing.

Each session is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sessions are slated for the weeks of July 4-8, July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29.

The cost is $375 a week for kids, $335 for each sibling of a participant and $335 a week if you sign up your child for multiple weeks. Cost for Junior Educators, ages 12-17, is $225 (discounts and scholarships are available). Salmon Creek School Garden is at 1935 Bohemian Highway, Occidental. Register at schoolgardennetwork.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Emily Ruebl, camp director for School Garden Network, at summercamp@schoolgardens.

Petaluma and Windsor

Guests or pests?

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are returning to local libraries to give educational talks after two years of hosting workshops exclusively online.

The team of volunteer garden educators, under the auspices of the University of California Cooperative Extension, will hold two in-person library talks on June 11. Space is limited and registration is required. Both talks are from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Anne Lowings will lead a talk at the Petaluma Library on common garden insects and how some of them can be used to control other insects. She’ll offer advice on how to attract beneficial insects and keep them working for you in the garden in an eco-friendly way without resorting to chemicals. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Register for the workshop at conta.cc/3avtaFn.

On that same day, the Windsor Library will host a talk on small-space gardening in containers, led by Nancy Creveling and Bryce Sumner.

The pair will talk about the range of plants you can grow on a balcony or other small space without even a patch of land. They will cover growing edible plants and ornamentals in containers, how to choose containers, what varieties to plant and how to plant and maintain them. They will have ideas for salad gardens, pizza gardens and other themed container plantings. The Windsor Regional Library is at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 100. Register for the free workshop at conta.cc/3PPFzDZ.

Online

Live online eco-friendly garden tour

If you missed this year’s Eco-Friendly Garden Tour live online, you still can catch the video tours online at your convenience.

Check out the Sonoma Marin Water Saving Partnership’s website and view video tours of 11 North Bay gardens. Also in the tours, garden owners tell viewers about their favorite plants and places to buy supplies and plants. Web access is free. The partnership’s site also includes information about saving water in the landscape and available rebates, plus helpful programs and prerecorded webinars on how to garden more sustainably. savingwaterpartnership.org.

Petaluma

The scoop on poop as fertilizer

The Petaluma Garden Club will get the straight “poop” on natural fertilizers from a master gardener during their June 13 meeting.

Non-members are welcome. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. followed by a business meeting and the speaker at 11 a.m. It is held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Santa Rosa

School plant sale

The nursery at Willowside School will be open Saturday with a large variety of low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents and plants that serve birds and bees. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5285 Hall Road (at Willowside Road), Santa Rosa.

