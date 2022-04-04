Sunday school burglar arrested in Petaluma

A man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of burglarizing a Petaluma grade school classroom while possessing drugs, authorities said.

Edgar Solorio, 36, an unhoused man in Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, a Nixle alert sent out Sunday said.

At 9:20 a.m. Petaluma police received a report that an alarm at McDowell Elementary School had been activated and that a person was inside one of the classrooms.

Officers determined Solorio had stolen property, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

“A representative from Petaluma City Schools took custody of the stolen property and resecured the school,” the Nixle alert said.

Solorio was booked at the Sonoma County Jail, authorities said.

