Super bloom might hit Southern California; prime wildflower viewing seems certain

If Lady Gaga were a poppy instead of a pop star, she might perform a multi-week residency in Death Valley instead of Las Vegas.

Or not. Some years, starting in mid-February or so, Southern California poppies and dozens of other wildflower varieties show up for a few weeks, bloom out and entertain the masses. Some years, they don’t.

This year, by most accounts, they will. In fact, after a series of weather episodes that featured what old-timers call “rain,” some of the region’s better wildflower venues could reach the rare, self-explanatory status known as “super bloom.”

For the record, it’s not a lock, just a legitimate possibility. Super blooms are fickle and experts say the conditions that create them range from lots and lots of rain, to not too much rain, to when the rain happens to fall.

“A super bloom is basically a once in awhile event, maybe once every decade or two,” said Tim Becker, director of horticulture with the Theodore Payne Foundation, a non-profit that promotes the preservation of California native plants and operates a San Fernando nursery that sells a wide range of native species.

Becker said the term generally applies to episodes of flowering plants erupting at the same time in the same area, typically in places where rain and moisture are more seasonal. So inland and desert areas typically can, sometimes, experience super blooms, while coastal areas tend to produce wildflowers on a more regular (if slightly less spectacular) basis.

“But California is such a big place; it’s going to be variable, depending on where you’re going.” Becker added. “If you want to see super blooms, look at the precipitation record to date in that area.

“And, of course, call our hotline.”

Every year, starting in early March and running for about three months, the Theodore Payne Foundation offers a weekly wildflower hotline (818-768-1802, ext. 7) with tips on where to check out the latest blooms. The hotline is narrated by long-time actor Joe Spano – “Hill Street Blues,” “NCIS,” Chuck-E-Cheese (really) – and offers updates based on real-time information from citizen nature lovers.

For places with the most flowers, the excitement over blooms can be taxing. Huge crowds mean more people wander off paths, which can do long-term harm to a habitat. The crowds also mean more litter or other environmental insults. Flower fans say problems can be averted by following a few norms: sticking to paths, observing park rules and generally treating the landscape with respect.

Becker also suggested people shouldn’t get hung up on labels. This spring, super bloom or no, promises to be an excellent one for checking out wildflowers.

“It never gets old to go see wildflowers in their natural habitat,” Becker said. “Nothing quite hits the senses like an ecosystem in full bloom.”

Here’s a breakdown of a few regional floral hot spots, when flowers might bloom and some of what you’ll see if they do:

Chino Hills State Park

Poppies? Check. Violet owl clovers? Lupines? Mustard? Checks all around.

The 14,000-acre park is one of the region’s best, most easily accessible wildflower locales. And with about 60 miles of pathway, there are treks that can work for pretty much everybody. (For information about the most flower-friendly routes, go online and look up “ best wildflower trails in Chino Hills State Park.”)

For what it’s worth, rains were heavy enough in early January to close some trails. That’s changed, for now, but be sure to check conditions before visiting. Also, to avoid crowds, weekdays are best.

Black Star Canyon

The first part of this 6.7-mile (roundtrip) hike in Cleveland National Forest is pretty easy, mostly on a smooth dirt road. The second part, which features much of the 800-plus feet of elevation gain, includes muddy or wet streams and many, many boulders, and it isn’t as easy.

But, most years, it is where you’ll see flowers, starting now. California lilacs and bright yellow fiddlenecks are the stars, but everything from poppies to mustard is likely to bloom over the next four to eight weeks. Dogs are allowed but leashes are required. (Also, the boulders really are pretty big. Your dog might reject some of the climbing options.)

For information, go to alltrails.com and check out Black Star Canyon.

Malibu Creek State Park

As you walk through this 8,100-acre park, and after you note how so many spots look like the many, many movies and TV shows filmed here, you might see one of the more spectacular wildflower displays in the region. Cudweed asters, goldenbush, white and purple nightshade, deerweed, morning glory, bushmallow, mulefat; all these and more pop up for several weeks, most years, starting in mid-February or earlier.