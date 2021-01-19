Support North Bay restaurants by ordering winter meals to-go

HEALDSBURG

Spoonbar offering winter dinners to-go menu

Spoonbar, the restaurant at h2hotel, is offering a three-course to-go menu on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the winter, with choices for each course.

The menu will change every weekend and include a starter, main course and dessert for $39. Suggested local wines for pairing are available for $20 a bottle, and various add-ons are offered as well.

Pickup is between 5 and 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For upcoming menus and to order, go to spoonbar.com. 219 Healdsburg Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Franchettis now open for lunch to go

Franchettis’ Gaushaus is now open for lunch pickup on Mondays through Fridays starting at noon, with specialties ranging from meatball sandwiches to potato pancakes.

The restaurant, located at 1229 N. Dutton Ave., also offers dinners to go every day.

For a menu and to order, go to franchettis.com and click on Order Online for pickup. 707-526-1229.

SANTA ROSA

Boudin cracks open the Dungeness dinners

Boudin Bakery in Santa Rosa is bringing back its popular at-home Dungeness crab feasts to savor this weekend and Jan. 29-30.

The meal includes steamed, cleaned and cracked Dungeness crab, served with drawn butter and homemade cocktail sauce, plus a one-pound loaf of Boudin’s sourdough bread, classic Caesar salad and flavorful linguine with marinara sauce.

The feasts are available for $99 for two or $198 for four. A bottle of Orsi Family Vineyards Chardonnay can be added for $25 and a pack of three large chocolate chip cookies for $9.99.

To order, go to boudinbakery.com/preorder. The feasts must be ordered by 5 p.m. today for pickup on Jan. 22 or 23 and by 5 p.m. Jan. 27 for pickup on Jan. 29 or 30. The dinners can be picked up between noon and 6 p.m. 2345 Midway Drive in Montgomery Village.

