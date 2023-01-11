A line of winter storms couldn’t even stop the group’s fight.

Activists have gathered for nearly two weeks in Mendocino County to pray around a Potter Valley tree that is home to a bald eagle’s nest from being cut down. The pressure is on, however, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service OK’d a permit last week for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to remove the 120-foot pine the agency says is interfering with the utility’s equipment.

“Do we ever stop destroying this earth?” Monkey Gonzalez, an organizer of the prayer circle, said. “We’re not giving up.”

The tree was given a year-long reprieve in January 2022 after activists, at that time, protested PG&E’s plans to cut down the tree, the longtime home to a pair of bald eagles that had begun refurbishing their nest, that sits along Ridgeway Highway. The group back then didn’t back down but the electric company did.

PG&E and Fish and Wildlife considers the dying tree an “emergency and safety hazard” since the power lines are between tree branches.

In Jan. 2022, activists hired an arborist to examine the tree’s condition. The arborist, Alex R. Thomas then stated in a letter that the removal of the tree at this time of the year would “be disruptive to the nesting of these raptors for potentially several years into the future.

Bald Eagle’s nests are quite intricate and complex, often taking several years to complete,“ Thomas continues.

Every year, a bald eagle pair may abandon a nest to build other alternate nests or may continue adding to and renovating a single nest, according to Mendocino Coast Audubon Society.

Although the bald eagle pair may have an alternate nest nearby, the group is uncertain whether the eagles will remain unharmed in the end.

“There’s no guarantee these birds are going to rebuild and find another nest,” Gonzalez said. “The tree isn’t the fire risk— the power line is.”

Fish and Wildlife argued there’s a viable alternate nest located less than a mile away, which the eagle pair used in 2016.

“We don’t suspect the permit will do harm to the eagles or eagle population,” said Heather Beeler, eagle permit coordinator at Fish and Wildlife.

The group suggested the electrical company place the power lines underground instead since it aligns with the company’s undergrounding program. Gonzalez believes PG&E has decided to refrain from doing so since it’s cheaper despite the company having “enough crews and equipment to do so.”

The group is committed to chaining themselves to the tree at the sight of PG&E crews arriving until Jan. 15 — the last day crews can legally cut the pine and the start of a seven-month period when bald eagle nesting sites are protected from timber cutting.

PG&E crews intend on cutting the tree down before Jan. 15, according to Megan McFarland of marketing & communications at PG&E.

It was unclear Tuesday, however, whether crews would back down again if the group continued to block the tree until breeding season begins.

Redwood Region Audubon Society sent a request to community members this month to contact Fish and Wildlife expressing a desire to allow the pair to complete a breeding season at the site this year.

An alive tree fell on a distribution power line on Ridgeway Highway after a storm hit Mendocino County on Sunday, but the bald eagle’s nest tree remained, Gonzalez said.

Though bald eagles are not listed under the Endangered Species Act, they’re protected by federal law.

