Sweet, spicy curry perfect for the end of apricot season

The first type of cuisine I learned to cook, other than what I gleaned from a few cookbooks, was Indian.

The day before my 25th birthday, I was in a small village a couple of hundred miles east of Bombay, which is now, of course, Mumbai. For my first week, I stayed in a mansion that had been transformed into an inn for visiting Americans. It had once been the home of the town’s mayor, but after he died, his wife turned it into a pensione.

Breakfasts at the inn consisted of rich foods, with bacon, sausages, eggs, fruit, rice and breads. For dinner, meat curries, typically made with goat or mutton, were common and were accompanied by multiple dishes I could not identify. Platters of mango and papaya were served alongside an array of sweets for dessert.

Ten dollars a day included everything. I lasted almost a week before the rich foods took a physical toll and the pampered lifestyle - clothes washed and ironed, beds made daily - took an emotional toll. Most of the people in the village lived at a level of poverty I had never witnessed, and I grew increasingly uncomfortable. A new friend moved to a small inn in the center of the village and encouraged me to follow her. I did.

My new digs, at $1 a day, consisted of a small room built of cinder blocks with iron bars instead of a window. The price included a vegetarian lunch and dinner. These foods were easier on my system but were still challenging because I had not yet developed a taste for heat. Even “mild” dishes contained what seemed to my timid palate like a lot of cayenne.

Lunch became my favorite meal. The main dish was basmati rice with channa dal, which was fairly mild, along with a platter of sliced cucumbers and tomatoes and pomegranates, broken open. Every afternoon, there was hot chai and cookies.

During my weeks far from home, I developed a tolerance for heat, as happens to anyone who eats spicy food. After a few days, the initial discomfort of the heat fades and, much to your own surprise, you find yourself craving more.

Back in Sonoma County, my cooking took on a new, spicier dimension. I mastered chapatis at home and, before long, was trying my hand at lamb curries and chicken curries. I explored the condiments that surround an Indian main course and eventually tackled biryani, a flavorful rice dish full of spices, herbs, vegetables and meats.

My visit to India changed me in myriad ways. The most enduring may be the imprint it left on my palate, a pathway that allows me to return easily to the flavors I once found so exotic.

We have just a couple of weeks left in apricot season, so if you want to try this dish, do it now. If you have access to an abundance of summer’s most fleeting fruit, consider making apricot chutney. You’ll find my recipe for it at “Eat This Now,” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com, where I’ve also posted recipes for raitas and other Indian condiments, dal, biryani and other curries from the Seasonal Pantry archives. Curries such as this one improve for a day or two after cooking, so don’t worry if you’re cooking for fewer than four. Think of it as batch cooking instead.

Simple Chicken & Apricot Curry

Makes 4 to 8 servings

4 tablespoons clarified butter

8 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

6 apricots, halved and pitted

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 yellow onions, cut into small dice

6 garlic cloves, minced

2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

Pinch of cayenne

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup white wine

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Basmati rice (recipe follows)

Plain whole milk yogurt, such as Straus

Apricot chutney or other fruit chutney

Heat the butter in a large, heavy skillet set over medium heat, add the chicken, skin side down, and sauté until lightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Turn the chicken and cook about 7 minutes more. Season all over with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate, leaving behind the pan juices.

Put the apricots in the pan, cut side down, and cook for 2 minutes; turn and cook 1 minute more. Transfer to the plate with the chicken.

Add the onions to the pan, lower the heat and cook slowly until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cardamom and pinch of cayenne. Cook, stirring continuously, for 4 minutes.

Stir in the chicken stock and wine, increase the heat to high and simmer until reduced by one-third, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and stir well.

Lower the heat, return the chicken to the pan, cover and simmer very gently for 15 minutes. Add the apricots, cover and cook 5 minutes more.

Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, for 5 minutes. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and heat as needed. Transfer to a warm platter or serving bowl, scatter the cilantro on top and enjoy right away, with rice, yogurt and chutney alongside.

This is the standard way to cook basmati rice and produces an excellent result, with the grains of rice separate, elongated and so light they almost levitate. If you typically do not rinse or soak rice before cooking it, give this version a try. It is worth the extra effort.

Perfect Basmati Rice

Makes 6 to 8 Servings

2 cups basmati rice

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons butter or clarified butter

Put the rice into a bowl, cover it with water, agitate it several times and pour through a strainer. Repeat this several times, until the water runs clear.

Pour water over the rice one more time and set aside for about 30 minutes.

Strain and put the rice into a straight-sided, heavy-bottomed pot. Add enough water to come up to the first joint of your index finger when it is just touching the top of the rice. Add the salt and the butter.

Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to very low, cover the pan and simmer gently for about 13 minutes. Turn off the heat but do not uncover the pot for at least 10 minutes. It can sit for at least 30 minutes if need be.

Uncover, fluff with a fork and enjoy with the curry.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 book to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.