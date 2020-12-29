Sweet squash complements rosé’s acidity

There remains, especially outside areas like ours, a bias against rosé. Even as rosé has enjoyed increasing acceptance in recent years, it is still frequently dismissed as a summer wine, a picnic wine, a wine that doesn’t need to be taken seriously. Our Wine of the Week, a five-star beauty, Quivira Vineyards, 2019 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Wine Creek Ranch Rosé ($24), should go a fair distance in reversing this attitude. The wine is elegant, sophisticated and, in a word, gorgeous.

This wine is as enjoyable in the dead of winter as it is at the height of summer. It might even be better in colder weather, as certain seasonal foods encourage it to blossom into its full potential. A classic crab Louis, for example, with nothing more than chilled Dungeness crab, iceberg lettuce and a good Louis dressing, is an extraordinary match, as the voluptuous dressing serves as a trampoline on which the wine’s bright acidity and pleasing hints of rhubarb, lemon and cranberry leap. It is excellent with raw oysters, too, and with spaghetti alle vongole, petrale sole with lemon and capers and Sicilian-style seafood salad. It is also tasty as an aperitif, alongside salumi and charcuterie.

When it come to pairings, I enjoy the way a bit of sweetness accents the wine’s acidity, which is why I am suggesting spaghetti squash for today’s pairing. The squash has a fair amount of natural sweetness, as all winter squash does, and that quality is balanced here with a tangy Moroccan condiment, chermoula. Chermoula can be quite spicy, but I have toned it down to enhance the pairing.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Chermoula

Makes about 4 cups

1 small spaghetti squash

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Chermoula, recipe follows

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the squash in half lengthwise and then cut each half in half again, crosswise. This is best accomplished by using a cleaver, carefully. Do not attempt it if you don't have a sharp, strong, sturdy knife.

Brush the cut parts of the squash with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Cover a sheet pan with a sheet of parchment paper.

Set the squash, cut side down, on a baking sheet. Set the pan on the middle rack of the oven and bake until tender when pierced with a fork, about 45 minutes or so.

While the squash cooks, make the chermoula.

Remove squash from the oven, let cool until easy to handle and then scoop out the seeds and set them aside. Use a large fork or spoon to scoop out the flesh, which will just about shred itself into long, thin noodles. If it doesn't, pull it apart with a fork or your fingers.

Put the squash, which should still be warm, into a serving bowl. Add half the chermoula and toss gently but thoroughly, until the chermoula is evenly distributed. Spoon the remaining chermoula over the squash and enjoy right away.

Chermoula

Makes about ¾ cup

3 large garlic cloves, peeled

Kosher salt

¾ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

½ cup lightly packed fresh Italian parsley leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon sweet paprika, preferably Spanish

1 teaspoon smoked paprika, preferably Spanish

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chipotle chile powder or piment d’Espelette

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

Kosher salt

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Put the garlic into a suribachi or mortar, sprinkle lightly with salt and use a wooden pestle to crush the garlic into a paste. Add the cilantro and parsley and continue to grind with the wooden pestle until a uniform purée is formed. Add both paprikas, the cumin and chipotle powder and stir in the lemon juice.

Season with salt and stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt and acid, if needed. Cover and chill; remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before using.

Chermoula will keep for up to 2 days in the refrigerator, but it is best the day it is made.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.