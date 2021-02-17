Syrah calls for hearty lentil and sausage soup

Our Wine of the Week, Ramey Wine Cellars 2017 Sonoma Coast Syrah ($40), is deeply engaging, with intriguing contrasts in flavors and textures playing off each other.

The texture is silken, with long tannins and no roughness. A rich meatiness forms a broad mouth-filling foundation, with savory flavors — black top soil, green olives, white pepper, smoked duck — rising above it. As the flavors fully blossom on the palate, you’ll notice deep red fruit, especially plums, though the wine is in no way a fruit bomb. It is beautifully balanced, elegant and even regal.

When it comes to pairing the wine at the table, it is helpful to look at the foods of Haute Provence and the surrounding region, where the varietal has long thrived.

Anchovies, lentils, carrots, cabbage, wild boar and other game, rich beef daubes and root vegetable stews all encourage this wine to achieve its full potential. For today’s recipe, I’ve combined lentils and carrots with meaty sausages to resonate with the wine’s savory profile. To complete the meal, you might want to steam some cabbage leaves and dress them with olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper and serve them alongside this earthy soup.

Sausages with Black Lentil-Carrot Soup, Crème Fraîche and Smoked Salt

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 cup (about 5 ounces) Beluga (black) lentils, rinsed, picked over to remove small rocks and soaked in water for several hours or overnight

3 tablespoons bacon fat or olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

3 carrots, peeled and cut into small dice

6 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

4 to 6 sausages, preferably smoked, of choice (see note below)

4 cups beef stock, preferably homemade

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup crème fraîche, stirred

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

Smoked salt, optional

Drain the soaked lentils and set them aside.

Put the fat in a soup pot set over medium heat, add the onion and carrots and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 12 to 15 minutes; do not let them brown. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt and red pepper flakes, stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring all the while, for 90 seconds.

Push the aromatics to the side, add the sausages and cook, turning frequently, until they are evenly browned all over. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add the lentils to the pot and pour in the stock, along with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer very gently until the lentils are tender, about 40 to 45 minutes. Skim off any foam and impurities that rise to the surface. Return the sausages to the pot for the last 15 minutes.

Taste the lentils, correct for salt and season generously with black pepper.

Use tongs to transfer the sausages to a clean work surface and let rest for about 5 minutes.

Ladle the soup into soup plates.

Working quickly, cut the sausages into ½-inch-wide diagonal slices and divide them among the servings. Drizzle crème fraîche over the soup, sprinkle with parsley and salt, if using, and enjoy right away.

Note: It is always best to use a local sausage. Look for the Caggiano brand at locally owned markets and check out Franco’s One World Sausages, available at farmers markets in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa. If you need to go with a national brand, D’Artagnan makes a good product; I recommend one of their game sausages for this dish.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.