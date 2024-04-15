Burtech Family Vineyard, 2021 Bennett Valley Syrah, 14.5 percent, $52, 4.5 stars. A meaty syrah with aromas of Bing cherry, blueberry leather and savory herbs that follow through to the palate. Striking.

Hoopes, 2018 Sophie’s Block, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley Syrah, 14.8%, $60, 4 stars. High-toned fruit of cherry, cranberry and pomegranate mingle with savory herbs. Lovely.

Bartholomew Estate, 2021 Vivano’s Block, Sonoma Valley Syrah, 14.5%, $48, 3.5 stars. Meaty and jammy with notes of tangy cherry and leather. Nice length.

Cache Creek, 2020 Lake County Syrah, 14%, $32, 3.5 stars. Bright and lively with notes of cherry and cola. Pretty.

