HEALDSBURG

Healdsburg Farmers’ Market returns for 45th season

Starting Saturday, the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market is back in action for the season. New vendors this year include two purveyors of ready-made meals: Healthy Haven Wellness and Dishin’ Nutrition. After a long hiatus, Geyserville Gourmet will return, with its marinated and pickled goods. Longtime favorites Bernier Farms, Hector’s Honey and Preston Farm are returning, too. The market runs 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Dec. 23 in the West Plaza parking lot between North and Matheson streets. The Tuesday morning market is set to begin 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16, running every Tuesday until the end of September on the Plaza.

SEBASTOPOL

Celebrate diversity in the wine industry

Fog Crest Vineyards will host Raise a Glass to Diversity, a joint celebration between Black Vines and Out in the Vineyard, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The second annual event, open to all wine and food lovers, is an afternoon to recognize the contributions of the Black and LGBTQ+ communities in the wine industry. $75 tickets include wine, food from Classic Culinaire catering and music from DJ MProper. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3nQ2xla. 7606 Occidental Road.

SANTA ROSA

Taco truck smackdown at Cooperage

Some of Santa Rosa’s top taco trucks are ready to rumble at Cooperage Brewing Co.’s Coopamania II, starting at noon Saturday. Multiple taco trucks will roll in and attendees will decide who takes home the trophy for the tastiest tacos. Galvan’s Eatery was the victor last year, but there are plenty of challengers to choose from. The event also includes hot sauce and churro vendors, plus Lucha Libra wrestling at 3:30 p.m., followed by live music from Los Alegres Callejeros at 6 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Suite G, 981 Airway Court.

HEALDSBURG

All-day Earth Day events at Little Saint

Little Saint, the popular plant-based restaurant and market, is celebrating Earth Day and its one-year anniversary with a full day of activities on Saturday, April 22. The morning starts at 8 a.m. with a $10 yoga class, with proceeds benefiting Climate Action Healdsburg. If brunch is more your speed, that’s available from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., along with a farm stand selling local produce and flowers from the nearby Little Saint farm. Ami Ami Wine will host a pop-up tasting from 1-6 p.m. while a DJ spins tunes through the afternoon. The day ends with a $20 concert by Skyway Man from 6-10 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring any wine corks they have stashed away for a recycling event in conjunction with ReCORK. For more information or tickets to yoga or the evening concert, go to littlesainthealdsburg.com. 25 North St.

ROHNERT PARK

Barks and Brews fundraiser at Parliament

Go out for a beer and perhaps bring home a new best friend at Parliament Brewing’s Barks and Brews event from 1:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Rohnert Park brewery is hosting the event as a fundraiser for Compassion Without Borders, which helps animals throughout California and Mexico. The a Santa Rosa-based dog rescue organization will have animals available to adopt at the event. Donations of dog food, toys, collars and leashes are welcome and there will be a gift-basket raffle, too. Tacos San Juan will be the food vendor for the event. 5865 Labath Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Japanese lunch, cookbook talk at Single Thread

Single Thread farm will host James Beard award-swinning journalist and author Nancy Singleton Hachisu from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14, for a lunch and book talk about her newly released “Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook.” Singleton Hachisu is a California native who has lived on a farm in Japan with her family for three decades. The event will start with a tour of Single Thread’s farm, followed by a book discussion that includes the philosophy of Japanese plating and how the author and photographer created the book’s stunning images. The event concludes with a bento box lunch with recipes from the cookbook prepared by the Single Thread team. $225 tickets for the event are available at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarms and include the tour, lunch and a signed copy of the book. 2836 Dry Creek Road.