Tacos, cars, culture at Windsor festival

WINDSOR

TacoFest and lowrider show

Enjoy an afternoon of low-riders with a side of tacos from 3-8 p.m. July 8, on the Windsor Town Green. Entry to the event, which includes music and an arts and crafts market, is free. Pre-purchase $30 wristbands that include four tacos and a beverage (alcoholic or nonalcoholic) from The Real Chamoy. The TacoFest and low-rider show is a fundraiser for Somos, a nonprofit dedicated to spotlighting Latino culture. Purchase wristbands at Somoswindsor.org. 701 McClelland Drive.

SANTA ROSA

Sip and stroll with winemaker led tastings

Inman Family Wines has debuted a new intimate tasting experience: a sip and stroll through the estate vineyards and garden with owner and winemaker Kathleen Inman. When guests arrive, they’ll be greeted with a taste of sparkling wine before taking a 90-minute tour of the Olivet Grange Vineyard to learn about Inman’s long-standing commitment to sustainable wine-growing practices. Throughout the tour, guests will try several estate-grown wines before concluding with a walk through the farmhouse garden. Tastings are $95 ($65 for club members) and can be booked an inmanfamilywines.com/visit-us. 3900 Piner Road.

GLEN ELLEN

Historic ranch in Valley of the Moon offers tour

Learn about the fascinating history of the Beltane Ranch, founded by Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black abolitionist, during a farm tour and wine tasting. Tours are available noon to 2:30 p.m. on June 29 and July 6, 8 and 17. Visitors will take a four-wheel drive tour of the 105-acre Sonoma Valley property and learn more about Beltane Ranch’s regenerative agriculture practices. They’ll also have a chance to meet and feed the resident chickens, sheep and longhorn cattle. Afterward, visitors can enjoy a winetasting and bites prepared by the Beltane Ranch chef under the property’s sprawling oaks. Reserve a spot for $165 at exploretock.com/Beltaneranch.com. 11775 Sonoma Highway.

SONOMA

This happy hour is a ‘hole’ lot of fun

Bring your A game for Cornerstone’s Friday-night cornhole tournaments and family-friendly happy hour beginning 6-8:30 p.m. this Friday and running every Friday through July 28. Cornhole competitors can reserve a set for four players for $40 per hour, and the best team wins bragging rights each night. Folktable restaurant will create a special menu each week of summery bites paired with a new cocktail menu of seasonally inspired sips, available to buy whether you’re playing cornhole or just a spectator. Reserve a cornhole set at cornerstonesonoma.com/upcoming-events. 23570 Arnold Drive.

SONOMA

Sonoma chef offers taste of Dubai

Dubai has become one of the world’s top tourist destinations, but you can get a taste of its food culture without leaving the county from 6-8 p.m. July 8 at the Sonoma Community Center. Chef Sheana Davis, who has traveled and cooked extensively in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, will prepare a menu that reflects the city’s Arab and Indian culinary influences with dishes like samosa lamb pie, Indian spiced greens and knafeh, a dessert of phyllo dough, cheese and date honey, similar to baklava. The event is $100 per person and includes recipes and a taste of each of dish. Scholarships are available for those who need one. Sonomacommunitycenter.org/culinary-arts-2. 276 E. Napa St.

HEALDSBURG

‘Live on the Lawn’ returns to Truett-Hurst

Unwind on the final Friday of each month as Truett-Hurst Winery brings back its “Live on the Lawn” summer concert series beginning 5-8 p.m. this Friday. Guests can grab a seat at a picnic table or spread a blanket on the lawn while they sip and enjoy the sunset at the fabulous creekside property in the Dry Creek Valley while listening to live music from the Second Street Band. $50 tickets for the event include one glass of wine. More wine and food will be available for purchase from Jam’s Joy Bungalow. No outside food and drink permitted. Concerts are also scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 25. Buy tickets at exploretock.com/truetthurstwinery. 5610 Dry Creek Road.