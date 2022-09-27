Easy ways to enjoy quince

A friend, John Stewart of Zazu and Black Pig fame, posted on social media a few days ago that he was making quince jelly. And around that time, I looked out a west-facing window at the golden carpet that is forming, quince that have fallen to the ground before I’m ready for them.

When I first wrote about quince in “Seasonal Pantry,” about 20 years ago, we didn’t hear much about them and rarely saw them at farmers markets or grocery stores. Quince paste was all but unheard of here. Now, quince are readily available in the fall and you can find quince paste in most upscale markets.

I began making quince paste, called dulce de membrillo or simply membrillo in Spain, where it’s popular, as soon as my quince trees were mature enough to set fruit. After I had made several batches, I visited Spain one fall. Were my versions the real thing? My first meal, at a restaurant in the Madrid airport, confirmed that yes, I was doing it right. A beautiful green salad included little squares of both cheese and membrillo.

It’s hard to mess up quince paste. You need to add the right amount of sugar and cook it long enough to thicken. The year I decided to make it with less sugar, it didn’t thicken at all. The entire batch went into the compost.

Membrillo is probably the most common way to enjoy quince, though you also can make chutney and baked goods with quince. What you can’t do is eat it raw. It’s extremely tart and has an almost chalky texture when it’s untamed by heat. When you cook quince, it turns from a pale cream color to soft pink.

Equipment plays an important role in this recipe. I use both a pressure cooker and a food processor. You can make quince paste without either, but the process is different. Without a pressure cooker, steam the quince, being certain the pan never dries out, until they are fully tender. To puree, pass through a food mill fitted with the smallest blade.

Easy Quince Paste

Makes about 3 pints

2 strips of fresh lemon peel

1 lemon, halved

6 to 8 large quince, about 7 pounds, washed thoroughly

1 vanilla bean

2 - 2 ½ pounds granulated sugar, plus more as needed

Set aside the lemon peel. Fill a large bowl half full with water, squeeze the lemon juice into it and add the lemon halves to the water. Set it aside.

Set a quince on a clean work surface and use a large sharp knife to cut it in lengthwise quarters. Cut off the uneven stem and blossom ends and use a smaller knife to cut out the core. Drop each piece of cut quince into the lemon water. Continue until all quince have been cut. Use a vegetable peeler to remove any blemished or tough skin; thin skin can remain on the fruit.

Drain the quince and put them into a pressure cooker. Add 2 inches of water and toss in the lemon peel and vanilla bean. Bring to a boil over high heat, lock the lid in place and when it reaches the second level of power, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let the steam release naturally. Carefully release the lid and let the quince cool slightly.

Use tongs to remove the vanilla bean.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked quince to the work bowl of a food processor fitted with its metal blade. Work in batches if necessary. Pulse several times and then operate the processor until the quince is reduced to a very smooth puree.

If you have a kitchen scale, set a heavy saucepan on it and reset the weight for 0. Add the quince puree and note its weight. If you do not have a kitchen scale, skip this step.

You should have between 3 and 3 ½ pounds of quince puree. Add 2 pounds of sugar and stir thoroughly. Taste and, if it’s sweet enough, set over a low flame. If it’s too tart for your taste, add more sugar, about ¼ cup at a time. If you were unable to weigh the puree or the sugar, add a cup at a time, stirring between additions, until it tastes good.

Simmer the sweetened puree, stirring frequently, until it thickens and begins to turn pink, about 2 ½ to 3 hours. Be sure to scrape the bottom of the pot so the puree doesn’t scorch. As liquid evaporates, the puree will bubble and spit like a cauldron of hot lava. Be careful and protect your stirring hand and arm with a heavy pot holder.

While the puree cooks, wash and dry 12 ¼-pint glass jars or 6 ½-pint wide-mouth jars. Set them on a sheet pan lined with a tea towel and dry in a 200-degree oven for 15 minutes.

Set the baking sheet with the jars on a work surface and cover with a clean tea towel.

When the puree is very thick, ladle it into the jars, leaving about ¼ inch for head room. Cover lightly with wax paper or parchment and set in a cool dry place to cure for a few days. Excess water should evaporate, and the quince paste will become firm.