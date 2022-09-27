Subscribe

Easy ways to enjoy quince

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 27, 2022, 12:42PM
A friend, John Stewart of Zazu and Black Pig fame, posted on social media a few days ago that he was making quince jelly. And around that time, I looked out a west-facing window at the golden carpet that is forming, quince that have fallen to the ground before I’m ready for them.

When I first wrote about quince in “Seasonal Pantry,” about 20 years ago, we didn’t hear much about them and rarely saw them at farmers markets or grocery stores. Quince paste was all but unheard of here. Now, quince are readily available in the fall and you can find quince paste in most upscale markets.

I began making quince paste, called dulce de membrillo or simply membrillo in Spain, where it’s popular, as soon as my quince trees were mature enough to set fruit. After I had made several batches, I visited Spain one fall. Were my versions the real thing? My first meal, at a restaurant in the Madrid airport, confirmed that yes, I was doing it right. A beautiful green salad included little squares of both cheese and membrillo.

It’s hard to mess up quince paste. You need to add the right amount of sugar and cook it long enough to thicken. The year I decided to make it with less sugar, it didn’t thicken at all. The entire batch went into the compost.

Membrillo is probably the most common way to enjoy quince, though you also can make chutney and baked goods with quince. What you can’t do is eat it raw. It’s extremely tart and has an almost chalky texture when it’s untamed by heat. When you cook quince, it turns from a pale cream color to soft pink.

Equipment plays an important role in this recipe. I use both a pressure cooker and a food processor. You can make quince paste without either, but the process is different. Without a pressure cooker, steam the quince, being certain the pan never dries out, until they are fully tender. To puree, pass through a food mill fitted with the smallest blade.

Easy Quince Paste

Makes about 3 pints

2 strips of fresh lemon peel

1 lemon, halved

6 to 8 large quince, about 7 pounds, washed thoroughly

1 vanilla bean

2 - 2 ½ pounds granulated sugar, plus more as needed

Set aside the lemon peel. Fill a large bowl half full with water, squeeze the lemon juice into it and add the lemon halves to the water. Set it aside.

Set a quince on a clean work surface and use a large sharp knife to cut it in lengthwise quarters. Cut off the uneven stem and blossom ends and use a smaller knife to cut out the core. Drop each piece of cut quince into the lemon water. Continue until all quince have been cut. Use a vegetable peeler to remove any blemished or tough skin; thin skin can remain on the fruit.

Drain the quince and put them into a pressure cooker. Add 2 inches of water and toss in the lemon peel and vanilla bean. Bring to a boil over high heat, lock the lid in place and when it reaches the second level of power, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let the steam release naturally. Carefully release the lid and let the quince cool slightly.

Use tongs to remove the vanilla bean.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked quince to the work bowl of a food processor fitted with its metal blade. Work in batches if necessary. Pulse several times and then operate the processor until the quince is reduced to a very smooth puree.

If you have a kitchen scale, set a heavy saucepan on it and reset the weight for 0. Add the quince puree and note its weight. If you do not have a kitchen scale, skip this step.

You should have between 3 and 3 ½ pounds of quince puree. Add 2 pounds of sugar and stir thoroughly. Taste and, if it’s sweet enough, set over a low flame. If it’s too tart for your taste, add more sugar, about ¼ cup at a time. If you were unable to weigh the puree or the sugar, add a cup at a time, stirring between additions, until it tastes good.

Simmer the sweetened puree, stirring frequently, until it thickens and begins to turn pink, about 2 ½ to 3 hours. Be sure to scrape the bottom of the pot so the puree doesn’t scorch. As liquid evaporates, the puree will bubble and spit like a cauldron of hot lava. Be careful and protect your stirring hand and arm with a heavy pot holder.

While the puree cooks, wash and dry 12 ¼-pint glass jars or 6 ½-pint wide-mouth jars. Set them on a sheet pan lined with a tea towel and dry in a 200-degree oven for 15 minutes.

Set the baking sheet with the jars on a work surface and cover with a clean tea towel.

When the puree is very thick, ladle it into the jars, leaving about ¼ inch for head room. Cover lightly with wax paper or parchment and set in a cool dry place to cure for a few days. Excess water should evaporate, and the quince paste will become firm.

To seal the jars, put the lids into a bowl, cover with boiling water and let sit for 2 minutes. Use tongs to remove the lids from the water and set on top of each jar.

Add rings and store in a cool dark pantry for up to 6 months.

Serving suggestions:

• With cheese platters and charcuterie boards

• Alongside Marcona almonds

• With tinned anchovies tipped into a bowl and covered with good red wine vinegar

• Cut into small cubes and added to salads

Here is an easy way to become familiar with quince, without investing a lot of time. I like to add something alongside for soaking up the delicious juices. My preference is couscous, though rice, farro, quinoa and even small pasta will work.

Chicken with Quince, Riesling and Raisins

Makes 4 servings

8 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

⅓ cup flour

Kosher salt

White pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons butter

2 large quince, peeled, cored and cut into ½-inch thick wedges

½ cup brandy

2 cups dry riesling or other fruity white wine

3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ cup dark raisins

Rinse the chicken in cool water and dry on a tea towel.

Put the flour, a teaspoon of kosher salt and several turns of black pepper in a wide shallow bowl and mix with a fork. Dredge the chicken in the mixture.

Melt the butter in a wide heavy pot. When it’s foamy, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Turn and cook 5 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to an ovenproof dish, setting it skin side up, and cover lightly with aluminum foil or wax paper.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Add the quince to the pan and saute 5 minutes, turn and saute 5 minutes more. Add the brandy, swirl the pan and simmer until the brandy is nearly completely evaporated. Add the wine, bring to a boil, reduce the heat so the wine simmers, cover and cook until the quince is tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes.

Uncover the quince, add the brown sugar and raisins, increase the heat and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half.

Pour the quince, raisins and all the pan juices over the chicken, season with salt and pepper and bake for 20 minutes, basting the chicken frequently with the juices. Remove from the oven, let rest 5 minutes, transfer to a wide shallow serving bowl and enjoy right away.

I use this recipe when I’m teaching students who are wary of making dough. It’s easy and very forgiving. It’s not as delicate as other strudel doughs, however, so feel free to use your favorite dough recipe if you prefer. Fresh quince, stored in a cool dark pantry, keep for weeks, making this an excellent option for your Thanksgiving table.

Quince & Raisin Strudel

Makes 6 to 8 servings

For the dough

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup old-fashioned-style cream cheese or fresh chevre, room temperature

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoon sugar

½ cup heavy cream

For the filling

⅓ cup raisins

⅓ cup brandy

Juice of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons butter

3 medium quince, peeled, cored and cut into ¼-inch thick slices

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup brown sugar, plus more to taste

1 egg white, mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon coarse sugar (such as turbinado sugar)

To make the dough, use an electric mixer or wooden spoon to combine the butter and cream cheese in a large mixing bowl. When it is smooth and creamy, stir the flour and salt together and gradually add the mixture to the cheese and butter. Stir in the cream, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, combine the raisins, brandy and lemon juice in a small bowl and set aside. Heat the butter in a large heavy saute pan set over medium-low heat. Add the quince and saute, turning frequently, until the fruit is just tender, about 20 minutes. Do not let it burn. Season with a pinch of salt, increase the heat to medium, add the raisin mixture and simmer until the liquid is nearly evaporated. Stir in the vanilla and brown sugar, stir and remove from the heat. Set aside to cool.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and prepare a baking sheet, adding a thin coating of butter if it is the type that requires lubrication.

To assemble the strudel, dust a work surface generously with flour and roll out the dough to form a 10-inch by 14-inch rectangle. Arrange the filling lengthwise down the center of the dough.

Fold the edges of the pastry over to form a long cylinder, brush the inner edges with egg white and press with a fork to seal tightly.

Brush the top of the pastry with the remaining egg white and sprinkle the coarse sugar on top. Use a sharp knife to make crosswise slashes every 2 inches in the pastry. Do not cut too deeply.

Transfer the strudel to the baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown. Remove from the oven, let rest 10 minutes, cut into wedges using the slashes as a guide and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

