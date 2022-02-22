Taste of Sonoma returning on June 25 to Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA

Taste of Sonoma set for June 25 at Kendall-Jackson

Taste of Sonoma will return live and in-person on June 25 for the first time on the grounds of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens.

The day includes a walk-around wine tasting, guided wine seminars, a beer garden and themed lounges. There will be more than 100 participating wineries, numerous food trucks and live music.

“Taste of Sonoma is the amazing opportunity to experience all of the delicious wine and food right where it is produced, in the heart of our world-class wine region,” said Sonoma County Vintners Executive Director Michael Haney. “Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens will be a wonderful venue for our signature consumer event, and we are grateful for their longtime support of our programs and foundation.”

Vintec, which makes climate-controlled wine cabinets, is the presenting sponsor for this year’s Taste of Sonoma.

Tickets will go on sale in March. Cost ranges from $180 to $210. To reserve: tasteofsonoma.com

PENNGROVE

‘Laissez les bons temps rouler’ for Mardi Gras

JavAmore Café will hold a Mardi Gras party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday featuring jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice and live music by One Man Swamp Band.

Mardi is the French word for Tuesday, and gras means “fat.” In France, the day before Ash Wednesday came to be known as Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” reflecting the practice of the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before the fasting of the Lenten season.

Tickets are $25, available by presale only by Friday at the JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St. For information: 707-794-1516.

SANTA ROSA

Americana now open for dinner on weekends

Americana, a classic American-style diner in historic Railroad Square, is now open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Owners Samantha and Ryan Ramey began their career in Sonoma County as caterers in the Bodega Bay area before purchasing Estero Cafe in Valley Ford in 2014. Building on its success, the Rameys opened Americana in early 2020, only to be shut down by the pandemic. Americana reopened in May 2021.

Americana is located at 205 Fifth St. Phone: 707-755-1548. To view the menu, go to americanasr.com.

The restaurant also serves breakfast and lunch 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

PETALUMA

Clover launches two organic milks for families

Clover Sonoma has added two new “organic-plus” milks to its Clover the Rainbow line for kids — Lactose Free Organic Whole Milk and DHA Omega-3 with Choline Organic Whole Milk.

The milks are the second product and category launch in the Clover the Rainbow brand, which started in August 2021 with the introduction of organic yogurt smoothies with fruits and vegetables.

The two new Clover whole milks have no added sugar, 11 naturally occurring vitamins and minerals and vitamin D. They are ultra-pasteurized for longer shelf life (70 days).

For the Lactose Free Organic Whole Milk, because milk contains a natural sugar called lactose, Clover Sonoma adds a lactase enzyme to fresh organic milk that breaks down the lactose into two easily digestible sugars, glucose and galactose, making it easy to digest for kids who are lactose-intolerant.

Clover says their DHA Omega-3 with Choline Organic Whole Milk has 100 mg of choline to support brain health, and helps boost memory, mood and cognitive development.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56