Tasting 2013 cabernet sauvignons from Napa and Sonoma counties
Remember 2013?
It was the year Barack Obama was sworn in for a second term as president, Apple released an iPhone with a fingerprint sensor and “selfie” was Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year.
It also was the year many cabernets that are ideal to open now, according to wine connoisseurs, went into the bottle.
“At 10 years of age, the wines are in ‘mid-prance’ — no longer young, but not old either,” according to Karen MacNeil, author of “The Wine Bible.”
“Many of the simple fruit flavors have coalesced in the wine, becoming something that smells and tastes more sophisticated and complex. Yet the wine’s structure is still commanding; it’s not frail in the way a really old wine can be.”
A decade is the perfect time to gauge the progress of California cabernet sauvignons that sell for roughly $50 and up upon release. These cabernets — with good balance and a solid structure — are expected to show well after 10 years, emulating the great wines of Bordeaux that can last decades in the bottle.
With that decade benchmark in mind, we uncorked 10 bottles that had been hibernating since 2013 and found they have complexity but also a surprisingly youthful vibrancy (see factbox).
Statistics show that allowing wine to age for 10 years before opening the bottle isn’t common. In a 2018 survey by Sonoma State University researchers, 90% of people said they drink the wine they buy within two weeks of purchasing it. Only 6% said they prefer to save their wine for aging.
“Uncorking a young wine — one that could have aged — isn’t awful,” MacNeil said. “Only great wines have the capacity to age, so even if you don’t age such a wine, you’re still experiencing something wonderful. But you do miss the beauty of the ‘mid-prance.’”
The skinny on the vintage
The 2013 vintage, winemaker Nick Goldschmidt recalled, was a pleasant one that didn’t pose any real challenges.
“It was early to start in terms of bud push, and then cooled down as the season continued,” said the founder of his namesake brand, Goldschmidt Vineyards in Healdsburg.
The Wine Spectator’s vintage report for 2013 noted that Sonoma County had “a long and moderate growing season” and Napa Valley had “an ideal season, dry conditions and a long sunny summer.”
Meanwhile, wine critic Robert Parker said in The Wine Advocate that while 2013 was a drought year, it could be “a game-changer.
“It (2013) yielded large crop sizes while the consistency in quality, depth of flavor, texture, freshness, vibrancy and richness was absolutely mind-blowing,” Parker said.
Wine is a story of time, according to Goldschmidt.
“When you drink (10 year old) wines, you try to remember what you were doing back then,” he said.
Reflecting on his winemaking, Goldschmidt said he fermented his Goldschmidt Vineyard Plus, 2013 Game Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon for up to 40 days on the skins. During that time, he moved the temperature between 66 and 82 degrees to stabilize the wine for longevity.
“There should still be fruit and have some of the Oakville tension still there, but now be enveloped by the vanilla and cream that you get with time,” Goldschmidt said. “Blueberry, black cherry and a little dark plum should be the dominant feel of the wine ... just so many layers that go on and on. But it all has to be held together by the natural acidity of the vintage itself.”
Coming of age
The magic that shows up after 10 years of aging is twofold, according to David Ramey, vintner and winemaker of Healdsburg’s Ramey Cellars.
“There’s a smoothness on the palate,” he said, “and the aromatic complexity. Those aromas — which includes tobacco, cedar and cigar box — meld into a bottle bouquet.”
The winemaker made the Ramey, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, Pedregal Vineyard with the goal of having it evolve over time.
“I craft wines to age because I was trained in Bordeaux and I’m a classicist,” he said. “The production methods that have evolved in Bordeaux since Roman times evolved for a reason. They make great and long-lived wines.”
Justin Seidenfeld of Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards agreed. Seidenfeld crafted the Rockaway, 2013 Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley and said the cab is in its prime right now.
“I do enjoy young wine, but the magic that you see in old wine can be mind-blowing,” Seidenfeld said. “Old wine not only evolves the flavors and mouthfeel of the wine, but the depth of flavors become more extreme and show new flavors you hadn’t seen when trying the wine before.”
Well-crafted cabernets begin to shine at 10 to 12 years of age, according to Elias Fernandez, winemaker of Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards. But Fernandez said he typically waits until the 15-year mark, or even longer, to uncork them.
“At 10 to 12 (years), many are at the doorway of maturity and just beginning to show the kind of beauty and delicacy you find with 15 or 20 years,” he said.
Fernandez crafted the Shafer, 2013 One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley and said it still has a lot of vibrancy after a decade of aging.
“You’re just seeing the beginnings of complex maturity, which, for a lot of people, is a real sweet spot,” he said.
Yet many people like the vivid aromas and flavors of young wines, he added.
“I try not to tell people when to drink their wines,” Fernandez said. “But what I think you miss by not drinking an older wine are the nuances and delicate layers of aroma and flavor. It reaches a stage where you can’t pinpoint just one aroma. It’s all about intriguing complexity, and that captures the imagination.”
You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.
Peg Melnik
Wine, The Press Democrat
Northern California is cradled in vines; it’s Wine County at its best in America. My job is to help you make the most of this intriguing, agrarian patch of civilization by inviting you to partake in the wine culture – the events, the bottlings and the fun. This is a space to explore wine, what you care about or don’t know about yet.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: