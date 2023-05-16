You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.

Pedroncelli, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Three Vineyards, 14.7%, $19 upon release, $45 now, 3 stars. Weighted to red fruit, with the accent on ripe cherry, this cab appears to be on the beginning of its journey. It has just hints of sage, toast and caramel, but this budget-savvy cab over-delivers for its price.

Laurel Glen, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma Mountain Estate, 14.3%, $75 upon release, $130 now, 4 stars. Complex, with layered notes of cranberry, black cherry, currant, plum, smoke and toasty oak. Silky texture. Vibrant — still.

Hess Collection, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder, Napa Valley, 14.8%, $65 upon release, $95 now, 4 stars. Aromas of cherry, cassis, plum and tangy raspberry follow through to the palate. It also has notes of cedar, caramel and toast. Nice length.

Shafer, 2013 One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley, 15.3%, $85 upon release, $160 now, 4.5 stars. Pretty fruit of black cherry and currant is coupled with sage, cigar box and cracked black pepper. Lingering finish.

Rockaway, 2013 Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, 14.5%, $75 upon release, $125 now, 4.5 stars. Complex, with layered notes of black cherry, red currant, plum, sage and cedar and a hint of caramel. Nice length.

Ramey, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, Pedregal Vineyard, 14.5%, $200 upon release, $225 now, 4.5 stars. Gorgeous aromas and flavors of black cherry, blackberry, plum, dried herbs, cedar and toast. With multiple layers, this cab’s complexity is striking.

Paul Hobbs, 2013 Nathan Coombs Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Coombsville, Napa Valley, 14.7%, $400 upon release, $460 now, 4.5 stars. Striking aromas and flavors of black raspberry, plum, blackberry, cassis, tobacco and cedar. Generous, vibrant fruit and a lingering finish.

Goldschmidt Vineyard Plus, 2013 Game Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, 14.8%, $75 upon release, $250 now, 4.5 stars. Aromas and flavors of black cherry, plum and a kiss of vanilla. A hint of smoky oak and cedar in the mix. Great complexity. Impressive and extremely well-crafted.

Freemark Abbey, 2013 Cabernet Bosche Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, 14.5%, $100 upon release, $250 now, 4.5 stars. Layered notes of blackberry, cassis, toast and cocoa. Great structure, with nuanced flavors.

Arrowood, 2013 Reserve Speciale Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.8%, $100 upon release, $135 now, 4.5 stars. A rich cab that has depth, with layered notes of black raspberry, plum, anise and cigar box. This cab is complex, with a supple texture.

Remember 2013?

It was the year Barack Obama was sworn in for a second term as president, Apple released an iPhone with a fingerprint sensor and “selfie” was Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year.

It also was the year many cabernets that are ideal to open now, according to wine connoisseurs, went into the bottle.

“At 10 years of age, the wines are in ‘mid-prance’ — no longer young, but not old either,” according to Karen MacNeil, author of “The Wine Bible.”

“Many of the simple fruit flavors have coalesced in the wine, becoming something that smells and tastes more sophisticated and complex. Yet the wine’s structure is still commanding; it’s not frail in the way a really old wine can be.”

A decade is the perfect time to gauge the progress of California cabernet sauvignons that sell for roughly $50 and up upon release. These cabernets — with good balance and a solid structure — are expected to show well after 10 years, emulating the great wines of Bordeaux that can last decades in the bottle.

With that decade benchmark in mind, we uncorked 10 bottles that had been hibernating since 2013 and found they have complexity but also a surprisingly youthful vibrancy (see factbox).

Statistics show that allowing wine to age for 10 years before opening the bottle isn’t common. In a 2018 survey by Sonoma State University researchers, 90% of people said they drink the wine they buy within two weeks of purchasing it. Only 6% said they prefer to save their wine for aging.

“Uncorking a young wine — one that could have aged — isn’t awful,” MacNeil said. “Only great wines have the capacity to age, so even if you don’t age such a wine, you’re still experiencing something wonderful. But you do miss the beauty of the ‘mid-prance.’”

The skinny on the vintage

The 2013 vintage, winemaker Nick Goldschmidt recalled, was a pleasant one that didn’t pose any real challenges.

“It was early to start in terms of bud push, and then cooled down as the season continued,” said the founder of his namesake brand, Goldschmidt Vineyards in Healdsburg.

The Wine Spectator’s vintage report for 2013 noted that Sonoma County had “a long and moderate growing season” and Napa Valley had “an ideal season, dry conditions and a long sunny summer.”

Meanwhile, wine critic Robert Parker said in The Wine Advocate that while 2013 was a drought year, it could be “a game-changer.

“It (2013) yielded large crop sizes while the consistency in quality, depth of flavor, texture, freshness, vibrancy and richness was absolutely mind-blowing,” Parker said.

Wine is a story of time, according to Goldschmidt.

“When you drink (10 year old) wines, you try to remember what you were doing back then,” he said.

Reflecting on his winemaking, Goldschmidt said he fermented his Goldschmidt Vineyard Plus, 2013 Game Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon for up to 40 days on the skins. During that time, he moved the temperature between 66 and 82 degrees to stabilize the wine for longevity.

“There should still be fruit and have some of the Oakville tension still there, but now be enveloped by the vanilla and cream that you get with time,” Goldschmidt said. “Blueberry, black cherry and a little dark plum should be the dominant feel of the wine ... just so many layers that go on and on. But it all has to be held together by the natural acidity of the vintage itself.”

Coming of age

The magic that shows up after 10 years of aging is twofold, according to David Ramey, vintner and winemaker of Healdsburg’s Ramey Cellars.

“There’s a smoothness on the palate,” he said, “and the aromatic complexity. Those aromas — which includes tobacco, cedar and cigar box — meld into a bottle bouquet.”

The winemaker made the Ramey, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa Valley, Pedregal Vineyard with the goal of having it evolve over time.

“I craft wines to age because I was trained in Bordeaux and I’m a classicist,” he said. “The production methods that have evolved in Bordeaux since Roman times evolved for a reason. They make great and long-lived wines.”

Justin Seidenfeld of Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards agreed. Seidenfeld crafted the Rockaway, 2013 Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley and said the cab is in its prime right now.

“I do enjoy young wine, but the magic that you see in old wine can be mind-blowing,” Seidenfeld said. “Old wine not only evolves the flavors and mouthfeel of the wine, but the depth of flavors become more extreme and show new flavors you hadn’t seen when trying the wine before.”

Well-crafted cabernets begin to shine at 10 to 12 years of age, according to Elias Fernandez, winemaker of Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards. But Fernandez said he typically waits until the 15-year mark, or even longer, to uncork them.

“At 10 to 12 (years), many are at the doorway of maturity and just beginning to show the kind of beauty and delicacy you find with 15 or 20 years,” he said.

Fernandez crafted the Shafer, 2013 One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley and said it still has a lot of vibrancy after a decade of aging.

“You’re just seeing the beginnings of complex maturity, which, for a lot of people, is a real sweet spot,” he said.

Yet many people like the vivid aromas and flavors of young wines, he added.

“I try not to tell people when to drink their wines,” Fernandez said. “But what I think you miss by not drinking an older wine are the nuances and delicate layers of aroma and flavor. It reaches a stage where you can’t pinpoint just one aroma. It’s all about intriguing complexity, and that captures the imagination.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.