Tasting Room
Laurel Glen Vineyard Counterpoint, 2019 Sonoma Mountain, Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.5%, $60, 4.5 stars.
Lake Sonoma Winery, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, 13.8%, $35, 3.5 stars. A balanced cab with aromas and flavors of pomegranate, cherry, cinnamon and white pepper. Nice length.
Canvasback, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Washington State, 14.5%, $44, 3.5 stars. A cab with a supple texture and generous fruit. Notes of black and red fruit with a hint of cracked black pepper.
Tom Mackey Cellars, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma Valley, 14.9%, $55, 3.5 stars. A tasty cab with notes of cherry, cassis, plum and cedar. Pretty.
You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.
Peg Melnik
Wine, The Press Democrat
Northern California is cradled in vines; it’s Wine County at its best in America. My job is to help you make the most of this intriguing, agrarian patch of civilization by inviting you to partake in the wine culture – the events, the bottlings and the fun. This is a space to explore wine, what you care about or don’t know about yet.
