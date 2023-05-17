Laurel Glen Vineyard Counterpoint, 2019 Sonoma Mountain, Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.5%, $60, 4.5 stars.

Lake Sonoma Winery, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, 13.8%, $35, 3.5 stars. A balanced cab with aromas and flavors of pomegranate, cherry, cinnamon and white pepper. Nice length.

Canvasback, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Washington State, 14.5%, $44, 3.5 stars. A cab with a supple texture and generous fruit. Notes of black and red fruit with a hint of cracked black pepper.

Tom Mackey Cellars, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma Valley, 14.9%, $55, 3.5 stars. A tasty cab with notes of cherry, cassis, plum and cedar. Pretty.

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.