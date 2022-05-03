Subscribe

Tasting Room: Rare white wines

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 3, 2022, 6:45AM

Pennyroyal Farm, 2020 Anderson Valley Pinotrio, 13,5%, $33, 4.5 STARS. A gorgeous pinotrio, nice and dry, with aromas and flavors of peach, almond and a hint of nectarine. It has great minerality and finishes crisp. Striking.

Bella Grace, 2021 Amador County Vermentino, 13.4%, $29, 4 STARS. A layered vermentino with upfront citrus flavors coupled with a hint of basil and mint. Supple texture. Balanced, with bright acid. Refreshing.

Brashley Vineyards, 2020 Bevel, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Blanc, 13.6%, $42, 4 STARS. A lovely pinot noir blanc with stone fruit of peach, nectarine and a hint of cherry. Light and lively, with crisp acidity. Pretty.

Husch, 2021 Anderson Valley Dry Gewurztraminer, 13.9%, $18, 4 STARS. A bone dry gewurztraminer with aromas of honeysuckle and rose petal and flavors of apricot, peach and lemon zest. Textured, with a great concentration of fruit. Well crafted.

Smith-Madrone, 2017 Estate Riesling, $34, 4 STARS. A complex riesling that rides on crisp acid. Layered notes of grapefruit, mineral and honeysuckle. Nice length. Impressive.

Peg Melnik

Wine, The Press Democrat

Northern California is cradled in vines; it’s Wine County at its best in America. My job is to help you make the most of this intriguing, agrarian patch of civilization by inviting you to partake in the wine culture – the events, the bottlings and the fun. This is a space to explore wine, what you care about or don’t know about yet.

