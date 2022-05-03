Tasting Room: Rare white wines

Pennyroyal Farm, 2020 Anderson Valley Pinotrio, 13,5%, $33, 4.5 STARS. A gorgeous pinotrio, nice and dry, with aromas and flavors of peach, almond and a hint of nectarine. It has great minerality and finishes crisp. Striking.

Bella Grace, 2021 Amador County Vermentino, 13.4%, $29, 4 STARS. A layered vermentino with upfront citrus flavors coupled with a hint of basil and mint. Supple texture. Balanced, with bright acid. Refreshing.

Brashley Vineyards, 2020 Bevel, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Blanc, 13.6%, $42, 4 STARS. A lovely pinot noir blanc with stone fruit of peach, nectarine and a hint of cherry. Light and lively, with crisp acidity. Pretty.

Husch, 2021 Anderson Valley Dry Gewurztraminer, 13.9%, $18, 4 STARS. A bone dry gewurztraminer with aromas of honeysuckle and rose petal and flavors of apricot, peach and lemon zest. Textured, with a great concentration of fruit. Well crafted.

Smith-Madrone, 2017 Estate Riesling, $34, 4 STARS. A complex riesling that rides on crisp acid. Layered notes of grapefruit, mineral and honeysuckle. Nice length. Impressive.