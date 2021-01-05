Tasty dishes for Twelfth Night celebrations

Many years ago, I was the chef at a New Year’s Eve party somewhere in the hills of Fountaingrove. At exactly midnight, the host picked up a pan she had put on a back burner, grabbed a spoon and went from guest to guest, insisting they take a bite. Everyone did.

The pan was full of Hoppin’ John, of course. Tradition in the American South calls for eating this to assure good luck in the new year. For best results, enjoy it as soon as possible after the new year starts. If you haven’t done so yet, don’t worry; it’s never too late to enjoy a bowl of black-eyed peas, pork and rice, along with some sort of green. The peas are said to be good luck, the greens represent money and you can add some golden cornbread alongside, to represent wealth.

Today’s recipes celebrate the season, our need for as much luck and comfort as possible right now and the holiday Epiphany, one rarely celebrated in the United States, except in certain churches. I like it for its pagan roots that honored the return of light. By Jan. 6, we can tell days are growing longer.

The one city in the U.S. that does celebrate today with plenty of fanfare is New Orleans, where Mardi Gras season begins today, typically with the first of the year’s parades and little events through the city. Everyone in town seems to take part but there are few tourists so nothing is overwhelmingly crowded.

Christianity says that Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night and Kings Day, is when the three wise men arrived at the creche. Some sects see Epiphany not as a day but as a season that lasts until Lent and is known as the manifestation. It is the Twelfth Day of Christmas.

Whatever you do to observe or not observe the day, take a minute as the sun goes down to check the time. It’s later than it was a couple of weeks ago. Spring is on its way, however slowly, and one of the gifts of spring is light, which fills us with a sort of physical optimism, something we all need now. Happy New Year and Happy Twelfth Night. Don’t forget to eat some black-eyed peas!

This version of a traditional Southern dish takes a number of liberties, in part to make it easy for vegetarians to adapt. To do so, just omit the sausage and use butter instead of one of the other fats. Instead of braised greens to represent currency, I’ve used green onions, as I love their bright flavor and crisp texture with the peas and rice.

Almost Hoppin’ John with Andouille, with a variation for soup

Serves 6 to 8

3 tablespoons bacon fat, duck fat, lard or butter

1 small yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 celery stalk, cut into small dice

1 garlic clove, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ pound andouille, preferably from Franco's One World Sausages, cut in ¼-inch rounds, optional

3 cups cooked black-eyed peas (canned are OK, drained and rinsed)

3 cups cooked white rice

Juice of 1 lemon, optional

5 to 6 green onions (white and green parts), trimmed and cut into thin rounds

Put the fat into a large sauté pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and celery and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes. Do not let brown. Add the garlic, sauté 2 minutes more and season with salt and pepper. Add the thyme and the andouille, if using, and sauté, turning frequently, until the andouille is cooked through. Add the black-eyed peas and the rice, toss and heat through. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and balance with the lemon juice, if needed. Remove from the heat and let rest a few minutes.

Divide among individual plates or bowls, garnish with green onions and serve right away.

Variation:

Follow directions as given, but use a large saucepan instead of a sauté pan. Add the black-eyed peas but set the rice aside and keep it hot. Stir in about 3 cups of homemade stock and simmer gently for about 15 minutes. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Ladle into soup bowls, top with a big scoop of rice, scatter green onions on top and enjoy right away, with Tabasco or Crystal hot sauce alongside.

I made this soup one cold winter night a number of years ago, a night when I was hungry for something really good but unwilling to go to the store. These ingredients, all in my pantry, inspired me at the time, and now I make the soup because I want it, not because it is almost all I have on hand. I made this in my stovetop pressure cooker. You can make it in an Instant Pot or simply on top of the stove; just adjust cooking times. Nothing beats taste when it comes to determining when something is done. Also, it is best to soak the barley and the lentils for several hours or overnight. I recommend you do so, unless you absolutely must have this at the last minute.