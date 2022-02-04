Subscribe

TEDxSonomaCounty will be a live event March 5

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2022, 2:44PM
Updated 2 hours ago

What: TEDxSonomaCounty

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa

Admission: $60 for adults and $35 for students

Information: TEDxSonomaCounty.com

If you’re hoping to move beyond the chaos of the past two years — the pandemic and the wildfires — you might find inspiration at TEDxSonomaCounty, coming to Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 5.

Celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary, organizers have chosen “emergence” as the theme of the program, a local, independently organized version of TED Talks, which showcase short presentations on ideas in technology, entertainment and design.

“We’re living through a time of great social, health and ecological instability,” said Marilyn Nagel, executive producer of the local event, which will be in-person this year. “We believe our speakers will share ideas that will inspire action on such things as energy conservation, reuse over recycling and communities of belonging that create possibilities for living in harmony with our environment.”

The ideas worth spreading — the motto of TED Talks — will come from musicians, environmentalists, inventors and industry leaders, 13 speakers in all. TEDxSonomaCounty is a local organization under the license of TED, the global foundation founded in 1984.

“TEDxSonomaCounty aims to bring a TED-like experience to Sonoma County by giving leading thinkers and doers a local platform to share their ideas and passions,” Nagel said. “We’re proud to host one of the most diverse TEDx offerings to sellout crowds each year.”

As for COVID-19 precautions, attendees at the live event will need to show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Organizers are limiting the audience to less than half the theater’s total capacity of 775, with socially distanced seating. The speakers and crew will be tested and must be vaccinated and masked. Finally, ticket holders will have the option to livestream the program through YouTube.

We believe emergence is a theme that reflects how our community has changed, Nagel said. ”We’re now cultivating the seeds of new beginnings arising out of the chaos.”

If you do plan on going, here are three presentations you may not want to miss.

Locally made

Violin maker Andrew Carruthers will talk about his successful quest, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to produce a violin made entirely with local sources by local artisans, including himself. Carruthers said the project paints a portrait of Sonoma County.

“The violin represents a celebration of local color and diversity versus international excellence within narrow parameters,” he said.

While there were some interesting technical challenges, Carruthers said, the reward of the project came from the enthusiastic involvement of the community.

“If the quality of the finished violin was compromised in any way by using local substitute materials, it was more than compensated for in the production of an instrument that has a rich story and local significance.”

On recycling

Andrew Krause and Mark Hansen, designers-in-residence at UCSC Design Lab, will talk about how we recycle, and how we don’t.

The modern recycling program is broken, according to Krause of Glen Ellen and Hansen of Phoenix, Arizona. They said only 9% of the material that goes into the blue bin is successfully converted into a new product. The rest is environmental waste.

“Our talk will outline how we got here as a society and highlight a new approach to making recycling more rewarding and more effective by shrinking the scale to the hyper-local level,” Krause said.

Plastic comes in many forms that have each evolved over time for different uses, he said.

“We present a novel solution based on shrinking the size of the recycling equipment, not scaling up individual behaviors, and introduce the opportunity to take back recycling as we know it,” Krause said. “We’re creating the building blocks for the emergence of a new recycling paradigm, one that’s locally sourced, traceable and produces value for the consumer.”

Winemaking and leadership

The compelling message Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, intends to convey is that true leadership isn’t easy.

“I’m humbled and honored to share the story of Sonoma County, our farmers and our commitment to sustainability and climate action against the backdrop of five years of wildfires, floods, drought and the pandemic,” she said. “The lessons learned, leadership, risk-taking, being forward-thinking and prepared for what is to come in times of uncertainty is a story we own, and it personifies Sonoma County.”

It's easy to become paralyzed in times of struggle, Kruse said.

“There’s a delicate dance that happens when you try to balance, both personally and professionally, that has led Sonoma County Wnegrowers and me personally not just to emerge, but come out leading stronger, being bolder, having more purpose and more urgency than ever.”

Other speakers

Lynda Hopkins, chairwoman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, will talk about how public and private partnerships addressed the issues of homelessness and affordable housing and yielded a successful model in the town of Sebastopol.

Transcendence Theatre Company is a Sonoma County nonprofit arts organization and was recently named “Theatre Company of the Decade” by Broadway World San Francisco. Amy Miller, Transcendence Theatre Company artistic director, will talk about the important role of theater in our community.

David Pokorny is a storyteller, comedian and self-proclaimed procrastinator who is the co-creator and host of the award-winning West Side Stories Petaluma story slam event.

Jim Heid, an urban designer, land planner, sustainability strategist and infill developer, will discuss how we can focus on the tools and techniques that create more economically resilient, authentically distinctive and socially meaningful communities.

Matt Golden, CEO of Recurve, will explain why de-carbonizing the energy grid takes more than additional solar panels and will offer concrete ideas on how we can get to net zero.

Carin Taylor is the chief diversity officer at Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Taylor has global responsibility for the development and execution of the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, which she’ll discuss, highlighting why belonging is a key focus to her as a leader.

Rick Adam combines his extensive theatrical and musical experience to create original theatrical performances that both educate and entertain.

Sasha Berleman will discuss how 150 years of colonial values in land management have destabilized ecosystems, resulting in an era of catastrophic wildfires and a society detached from the natural processes that drive biodiversity and resilience. He will talk about the paradigm shift needed toward a culture of stewardship.

Yasmeen Turayhi is a marketing executive, filmmaker, author and podcast host who interviews startup founders from the Middle East and North Africa. She will talk about how she tapped into intuition to transform her life and share simple steps to leverage our creativity and power through intuition.

Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.

