TEDxSonomaCounty will be a live event March 5

If you’re hoping to move beyond the chaos of the past two years — the pandemic and the wildfires — you might find inspiration at TEDxSonomaCounty, coming to Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 5.

Celebrating the event’s 10th anniversary, organizers have chosen “emergence” as the theme of the program, a local, independently organized version of TED Talks, which showcase short presentations on ideas in technology, entertainment and design.

“We’re living through a time of great social, health and ecological instability,” said Marilyn Nagel, executive producer of the local event, which will be in-person this year. “We believe our speakers will share ideas that will inspire action on such things as energy conservation, reuse over recycling and communities of belonging that create possibilities for living in harmony with our environment.”

The ideas worth spreading — the motto of TED Talks — will come from musicians, environmentalists, inventors and industry leaders, 13 speakers in all. TEDxSonomaCounty is a local organization under the license of TED, the global foundation founded in 1984.

“TEDxSonomaCounty aims to bring a TED-like experience to Sonoma County by giving leading thinkers and doers a local platform to share their ideas and passions,” Nagel said. “We’re proud to host one of the most diverse TEDx offerings to sellout crowds each year.”

As for COVID-19 precautions, attendees at the live event will need to show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Organizers are limiting the audience to less than half the theater’s total capacity of 775, with socially distanced seating. The speakers and crew will be tested and must be vaccinated and masked. Finally, ticket holders will have the option to livestream the program through YouTube.

We believe emergence is a theme that reflects how our community has changed, Nagel said. ”We’re now cultivating the seeds of new beginnings arising out of the chaos.”

If you do plan on going, here are three presentations you may not want to miss.

Locally made

Violin maker Andrew Carruthers will talk about his successful quest, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to produce a violin made entirely with local sources by local artisans, including himself. Carruthers said the project paints a portrait of Sonoma County.

“The violin represents a celebration of local color and diversity versus international excellence within narrow parameters,” he said.

While there were some interesting technical challenges, Carruthers said, the reward of the project came from the enthusiastic involvement of the community.

“If the quality of the finished violin was compromised in any way by using local substitute materials, it was more than compensated for in the production of an instrument that has a rich story and local significance.”

On recycling

Andrew Krause and Mark Hansen, designers-in-residence at UCSC Design Lab, will talk about how we recycle, and how we don’t.

The modern recycling program is broken, according to Krause of Glen Ellen and Hansen of Phoenix, Arizona. They said only 9% of the material that goes into the blue bin is successfully converted into a new product. The rest is environmental waste.

“Our talk will outline how we got here as a society and highlight a new approach to making recycling more rewarding and more effective by shrinking the scale to the hyper-local level,” Krause said.

Plastic comes in many forms that have each evolved over time for different uses, he said.

“We present a novel solution based on shrinking the size of the recycling equipment, not scaling up individual behaviors, and introduce the opportunity to take back recycling as we know it,” Krause said. “We’re creating the building blocks for the emergence of a new recycling paradigm, one that’s locally sourced, traceable and produces value for the consumer.”

Winemaking and leadership

The compelling message Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, intends to convey is that true leadership isn’t easy.

“I’m humbled and honored to share the story of Sonoma County, our farmers and our commitment to sustainability and climate action against the backdrop of five years of wildfires, floods, drought and the pandemic,” she said. “The lessons learned, leadership, risk-taking, being forward-thinking and prepared for what is to come in times of uncertainty is a story we own, and it personifies Sonoma County.”

It's easy to become paralyzed in times of struggle, Kruse said.

“There’s a delicate dance that happens when you try to balance, both personally and professionally, that has led Sonoma County Wnegrowers and me personally not just to emerge, but come out leading stronger, being bolder, having more purpose and more urgency than ever.”