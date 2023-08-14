Tell us: Halloween in August? How do you feel about rushing of the seasons?

If you’ve gone to any big-box store lately — Target, Marshall’s, Walmart — chances are you’ve seen Halloween decorations for sale. Displays for school supplies and backpacks have been up since at least July. And any day now, we’ll see the pumpkin spice latte on the menu at Starbucks.

But what happened to summer? Do you feel pressured, even annoyed, by this retail rushing of the seasons?

“They won’t stop until they’ve ruined August for us” is the caption of a recent New Yorker cartoon showing a couple walking past displays of jack-’o’-lanterns, pumpkin beer and school supplies.

Do you agree? Or are you the person who shops early for candy for trick-or-treaters and Thanksgiving wreaths, so as not to get caught empty-handed when the holidays arrive?

We’d love to hear from you about your thoughts on preparing for fall and winter holidays while it’s still summer. Send your comments, with your phone number and the town you live in, to Sarah Doyle at sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com by Friday, Aug. 18.