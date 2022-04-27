Tell Us: Housekeeping tips from Mom
Housekeeping tips from Mom
What is the most useful thing you learned from your mother or grandmother for keeping things tidy at home? We’re looking for those tried-and-true tips for cleaning, maintaining order or shortcutting an onerous task. Honor mom by sharing with our readers her brightest pearls of household wisdom. Email your ideas by May 2 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your full name and the town where you live. Photos of mom at home are welcome.
