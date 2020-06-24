Subscribe

Tell Us: Share photos of your your ugly dog with us

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2020, 1:06PM
Is “cute” a compliment your dog has never received?

The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair has been canceled this year, but you can still show off your beloved canine in an upcoming photo gallery.

Send a photo of your ugly dog to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com, along with its name, age, breed and one interesting fact about your pet. Also include your full name, city of residence and contact information in case we need to reach you.

