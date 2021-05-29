Subscribe

Tell us: We want to see your best pandemic home, garden projects

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2021, 5:14PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

What did you do on the homefront when the world stopped? We welcome readers to show and tell about the DIY home decorating or garden projects they did during the pandemic. Email a description of your project with photos to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat. Include your name and city of residence.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette