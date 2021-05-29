Tell us: We want to see your best pandemic home, garden projects
What did you do on the homefront when the world stopped? We welcome readers to show and tell about the DIY home decorating or garden projects they did during the pandemic. Email a description of your project with photos to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat. Include your name and city of residence.
