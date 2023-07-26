Tell us: What did Barbie mean to you growing up?
Love her? Hate her? Barbie’s recently raised profile with the new Greta Gerwig movie has returned the iconic doll to the limelight.
But what did Barbie mean to you as a kid growing up? Was she an inspiration or an unrealistic stereotype to try to live up to? If you have daughters, do they play with Barbies? And do you still have your childhood Barbies?
We’d love to hear from you about your Barbie memories and opinions about her effect on growing girls.
Send your comments, with your phone number and the town you live in, to Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
