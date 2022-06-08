What do you make with your 3D printer?

We’re looking for folks who have the ultimate DIY toy: a 3D printer. If you are a newbie or an active maker we would love to talk to you about how you use yours and what you have made. Include in your response a complete name, the town you live in and a phone number so we may reach you to talk further or seek photos. No phone numbers will be used in a story. Email by June 13 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.