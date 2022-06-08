Subscribe

What do you make with your 3D printer?

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2022, 12:33PM
We’re looking for folks who have the ultimate DIY toy: a 3D printer. If you are a newbie or an active maker we would love to talk to you about how you use yours and what you have made. Include in your response a complete name, the town you live in and a phone number so we may reach you to talk further or seek photos. No phone numbers will be used in a story. Email by June 13 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

