Tell Us: What was your worst holiday disaster?

The holidays don’t always come off as perfectly as they do in a Hallmark Christmas movie. Stuff happens. The cat tried to climb the Christmas tree and knocked it down. The plumbing backed up. The dog ran off with the turkey. The heater died on the coldest Christmas in years. We want to hear your remembrances of holidays that went terribly awry. Email meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com by Dec. 10. Please Include your full name and town you live in. Photos welcome!

Favorite holiday heirlooms?

What is that one thing you bring out every Christmas? Is it your grandmother’s gravy boat? The Santa salt and pepper shakers you bought your mom at Woolworth’s in 1959? Great-grandma’s china? Share with us that one sentimental item you have held on to or inherited that you particularly treasure. Share your stories and photos with meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Include your full name and the town you live in.