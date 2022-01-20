Subscribe

Tell us: What was your worst Valentine’s Day disaster?

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 20, 2022, 3:29PM
Valentine’s Day is for sweethearts, but it isn’t always sweet.

We want to hear your stories of Valentine’s Day disasters, funny or even not-so-much.

Maybe you were stood up at a romantic candle-lit restaurant. Or your teenage kids threw a raucous party when you and your spouse tried to have a special night out. Or your carefully planned surprise for your sweetheart took a seriously wrong turn.

Whether it led you to tell your date “good riddance!” or you survived the awkward moment and ended up together, tell us your story.

Email mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com by Feb. 7. Please Include your full name, contact information and the town you live in. Photos are welcome!

